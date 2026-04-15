Argentina vs. Austria Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match

Argentina will face Austria in a marquee 2026 FIFA World Cup showdown on June 22, 2026, at Dallas Stadium on FOX.

First place in Group J is on the line, after Argentina and Austria both won their openers by multiple goals. Either nation will advance with a win on Monday, and each could win the group as well, depending on the Jordan-Algeria result.

Led by Lionel Messi's first World Cup hat trick, Argentina won its opener 3-0 against Algeria.

La Abiceleste is trying to be the third repeat World Cup winner and the first since Brazil in 1962. Argentina has won three straight major tournaments, sandwiching the 2022 World Cup between two Copa América titles.

Meanwhile, Austria defeated Jordan 3-1 for its first World Cup win since 1990. This was the first World Cup match Austria had won by multiple goals since 1982.

Since last June, Austria has only allowed six goals in 12 matches, showcasing its stout defense. Can that defense slow down Messi and Argentina in a crucial Group H match?

Let’s check out the odds for the Argentina vs. Austria matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 22.

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Lionel Messi is -105 to score against Austria (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Argentina vs. Austria Odds

Moneyline

Argentina : -210 (bet $10 to win $14.76 total)

Austria : +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Draw: +310 (bet $10 to win $41 total)

Spread

Argentina -1.5: +140 (bet $10 to win $24 total)

Austria +1.5: -180 (bet $10 to win $15.56 total)

Over/Under Total Odds: 2.5

Over : -106 (bet $10 to win $19.43 total)

Under: -116 (bet $10 to win $18.62 total)

Argentina vs. Austria Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Wagering Analyst, Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica:

The Austria scoreline vs. Jordan looked convincing at 3-1, but included in that is an own goal and a 90+12 penalty. It will have to be much better against Argentina’s defense to generate chances. Lionel Messi had his magical hat trick vs. Algeria, but Argentina really didn't do much on offense either. For the xG crowd, Argentina had just 1.3 xG for the match, which tells how insanely good Messi’s goals were. This match should be a grind. Take Both Teams to Score — No.

How to Watch Argentina vs. Austria

Let's take a look at some other bets for the match.

Anytime Goalscorer Props

Tie No Bet

Argentina : -720 (bet $10 to win $11.39 total)

Austria: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Both Teams to Score