Brazil? Germany? Maurice Edu, Alex Scott Give 'Shock Early Exit' World Cup Predictions

It's inevitable. There will be a surprise team that wrecks the bracket and has a shocking early exit in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

On that note, which country will be the surprise early departure from the tournament?

"You want shock? Brazil," FOX analyst Maurice Edu said when asked to give his "shock early exit team" on "FIFA World Cup NOW."

"Brazil plays Morocco in its opening game. I think the winner of that game decides the group, and if Brazil doesn't beat Morocco, guess who they play in the knockout round? The Netherlands, and I think the Netherlands put them out in the first round if they don't win the group."

Brazil, which was eliminated in the quarterfinal round of the 2022 World Cup and in the quarterfinal round of the 2024 Copa América, is in Group C with the aforementioned Morocco, Scotland and Haiti in the 2026 World Cup.

"I'm going with Germany," Alex Scott said for her "shock early exit" team. "In terms of their form, I think they're still in this transition phase where they're still building when we think of the Germany of old. I don't think teams fear them like they used to."

Meanwhile, Peter Crouch agreed with Germany, while Kasper Schmeichel opted for the Netherlands.

At the last World Cup, Germany was eliminated in the group stage after getting just four points from its three games (a draw against Spain and win over Costa Rica). At Euro 2024, the Germans were eliminated by Spain, the eventual champion of the tournament, in the quarterfinals. Then-21-year-old midfielder Jamal Musiala was the star of the show for Germany, scoring three goals over its five games in the latter tournament.

As for the 2026 World Cup, Germany resides in Group E with the Ivory Coast, Ecuador and Curaçao, with its first game coming against Curaçao on Sunday, June 14 (1 p.m. ET on FOX One/FOX).