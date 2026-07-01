Belgium Not Looking Past Senegal: 'It Doesn’t Matter If You Are The Favorite'

By advancing to the knockout round atop Group G, Belgium has already improved upon its woeful performance at the World Cup four years ago.

After a historic third-place finish at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Belgium did not advance past the group stage in 2022 in Qatar. With its 5-1 victory over New Zealand on Friday night, Belgium won its group and achieved what coach Rudi Garcia wanted from his club.

Ahead of Wednesday’s knockout round match against Senegal, Garcia expressed satisfaction with his group’s accomplishments, as well as a desire for more. Belgium won one game and played to two draws in group play.

"We wanted to finish first in the group stage and we succeeded," Garcia said in French. "Of course we wanted to win more — we know the story of our World Cup so far. Now it is time for the knockout phase. Senegal is a big team. But, you have to beat them, too, if you want to go far in a World Cup."

For Belgium’s participation in the tournament to be considered a success, it must first get by a Senegal team that finished third in Group I with three points and a plus-2 goal differential. The African team navigated one of the toughest groups in the tournament, one that featured favorite France and the Erling Haaland-led Norway.

"We know it will be a tough match," Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku said Monday in French. "Senegal has a lot of top-level players, and the coach is, too. I think it’s 50-50. We really shouldn’t underestimate them."

Given what transpired in the round of 32 shortly after Lukaku’s comments, Belgium would be wise to heed his warning. Germany lost to unheralded Paraguay on penalties while Morocco sent the Netherlands to its earliest World Cup exit on Monday night.

Belgium is aware that even as the odds-on pick to beat Senegal, it must be careful on Wednesday. Otherwise, it could fall victim to the same fate as its European counterparts.

"It doesn’t matter who the favorite is," said Belgium forward Charles De Ketelaere. "We have confidence and need to be sharp. Yesterday showed that it doesn’t matter if you are the favorite."

Senegal, meanwhile, hopes it has the offensive firepower to score against stingy Belgium, which has allowed two goals in three games with star goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in net. Led by Sadio Mane, Senegal is coming off a 5-0 rout of Iraq.

But, Senegal will also be short-handed on the defensive side. Goalkeeper Édouard Mendy, who was injured in a 3-2 loss to Norway in group play, will not be available Wednesday, according to coach Pape Thiaw. Reserve Mory Diaw, who started in Mendy’s place against Iraq, is likely to do so again.

"Mory had a great performance," Thiaw said in French. "He kept a clean sheet and I think (as) the goalkeeper tomorrow, we hope that we’ll also come up with a clean sheet."

Even if Senegal has to turn to Diaw, Thiaw is confident his side can pull off an upset, much like both Paraguay and Morocco did Monday.

"It’s not because you finished top of your group that you’re not going to be knocked out in the next round," Thiaw said. "That’s exactly what happened with the Netherlands. It’s another tournament starting. We are looking for the win tomorrow so that we can continue our journey."

Debast out of lineup

Center back Zeno Debast, who has not appeared in a World Cup match this summer due to injury, will be available for Wednesday’s match, but is not expected to start, according to Garcia.

Debast participated in his first training session Monday after he had an MRI on Saturday for a left leg injury. He practiced again Tuesday with tape on his left knee.

"Zeno Debast is with the group, but tomorrow is still too soon," Garcia said. "He is making progress, though. He still needs time to get fully fit, as was anticipated. I am very satisfied with the defenders we have already called upon."

Reporting by The Associated Press.