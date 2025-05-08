MLS
LAFC, Inter Miami among 5 MLS teams worth $1B in soccer's global Top 50
Published May. 8, 2025 4:50 p.m. ET
Doug McIntyre
On the field, Major League Soccer teams are still some distance away from standing toe-to-toe with their counterparts in the English Premier League and other elite European circuits.

Off of it, MLS franchise values are already world-class.

Sports business industry news outlet Sportico on Wednesday published its latest annual ranking of the Top 50 most valuable clubs in global soccer. MLS has 19 representatives on the list.

Meantime, the Premier League accounts for just 14 spots. What gives?

First, European teams dominate the top third of the ranking. Real Madrid leapfrogged Manchester United into the top spot in 2025 by becoming the first soccer club to generate more than $1 billion in revenue. Sportico values the Spanish titan at $6.53B, ahead of Man United's $6.09B. Barcelona (5.71B) is third. The first 15 places are occupied by clubs from Spain, England, France, Italy and Germany. 

Things get interesting after that. 

LAFC is 16th, with a valuation of $1.28B. Fellow MLS teams round out the rest of the top 20.  All are worth a cool 10 figures: Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami sits No. 17 at $1.3B, followed by the LA Galaxy ($1.11B), Atlanta United ($1.08B), and New York City FC ($1B).

NYCFC, appearing on the list for the first time since the ranking began in 2023, brought in just $79 million last year. The team right behind them at No. 21, Premier League side West Ham United, earned more than four times as much money last year. But the Hammers' expenses are far higher.

"MLS can’t match the revenue of top European clubs, but it has the advantage on cost controls, modern stadiums and a single-entity structure that fosters ownership collaboration," Sportico’s Kurt Badenhausen wrote. "The lack of relegation also sets a floor for MLS values that has risen dramatically over the past decade."

Relegation — demotion to a lower division because of poor performance on the pitch — is a huge financial threat to mid-major European clubs, who rely on top-flight leagues’ colossal media rights deals to pay elite players’ ever-rising salaries. Drop down a level, and most of that income evaporates, creating a potentially ruinous financial crisis. The risk is significant. Premier League sides Newcastle United and Aston Villa, the 22nd and 24th most valuable clubs in the world on this year’s list, have both been relegated to England’s second tier within the last decade.

MLS franchises also benefit from a salary cap that, with a few exceptions, applies to all but up to three high-earning, cap-exempt "Designated Players" per team, helping keep costs down compared to their rivals overseas. Most of the rest of planet futbol has few restrictions outside of FIFA’s financial fair play rules, which attempt to force teams not to spend more money than they generate. Those have proven mostly toothless, though; Sportico notes that Man United has operated in the red for six straight years, and that five of the top 15 teams on this year’s list had an operating loss of more than $60 million over the past two seasons.

"The absence of effective cost controls on player salaries significantly undermines the financial sustainability of these clubs," Alexander Jarvis, whose consulting firm specializes in soccer club acquisitions, told the outlet. Despite the immense global popularity of some of their brands, "it’s rare to see a profitable club at the top level in either Spain or England," he said.

That’s one reason why soccer teams’ valuations lag far behind those in American sports leagues, particularly the NFL and NBA.

"The lousy economic model [in Europe] explains why Real Madrid and Manchester United are the only soccer teams ranked in the top 20 of the world’s most valuable sports franchises, which skews heavily toward the NFL with its strict salary cap and $400-million-a-year TV checks," Badenhausen wrote. "The top 100 franchises feature all 32 NFL teams and all 30 NBA teams, but just 10 soccer clubs."

The full ranking is below, with MLS teams bolded. Sportico’s methodology can be found here.

  1. Real Madrid (Spain)                        $6.53B                                         
  2. Manchester United (England)         $6.09B                                                 
  3. Barcelona (Spain)                             $5.71B                                                
  4. Liverpool (England)                          $5.59B                                                   
  5. Bayern Munich (Germany)                $5.21B                                                   
  6. Manchester City (England)               $5.16B                                                
  7. Arsenal (England)                              $4.49B                                                
  8. Paris Saint-Germain (France)          $4.26B                                                   
  9. Tottenham (England)                        $3.68B                                              
  10. Chelsea  (England)                         $3.57B                                                  
  11. Atlético Madrid (Spain)                  $1.85B
  12. Borussia Dortmund (Germany)      $1.83B                                              
  13. Juventus (Italy)                                $1.81B                   
  14. AC Milan (Italy)                                $1.34B                                                    
  15. Inter Milan (Italy)                              $1.3B                                                      
  16. Los Angeles FC (MLS)                   $1.28B                                                       
  17. Inter Miami (MLS)                           $1.19B                                                      
  18. LA Galaxy (MLS)                             $1.11B                                                    
  19. Atlanta United (MLS)                     $1.08B                                                          
  20. New York City FC (MLS)               $1B                                                               
  21. West Ham United (England)          $940M                                               
  22. Newcastle United (England)          $930M                                                  
  23. Austin FC  (MLS)                              $865M                                                        
  24. Aston Villa (England)                     $850M                                                    
  25. Seattle Sounders (MLS)               $825M                                                 
  26. Everton (England)                          $825M                                               
  27. Napoli  (Italy)                                  $775M                                               
  28. Club América (Mexico)                 $770M                                                      
  29. Lyon (France)                                 $750M                    
  30. AS Roma (Italy)                              $750M                                              
  31. Brighton (England)                       $745M                                                        
  32. Guadalajara  (Mexico)                 $730M                                                    
  33. Columbus Crew (MLS)               $730M                                                              
  34. Toronto FC  (MLS)                       $725M                                                              
  35. FC Cincinnati (MLS)                   $725M                                                          
  36. D.C. United (MLS)                       $720M                                                            
  37. Portland Timbers  (MLS)           $720M                                                            
  38. Ajax (Netherlands)                       $710M                                                 
  39. Charlotte FC (MLS)                    $705M                                                          
  40. Philadelphia Union (MLS)        $700M                                                              
  41. Benfica (Portugal)                        $675M                                                       
  42. St. Louis City (MLS)                    $655M                                                              
  43. Minnesota United (MLS)           $655M                                                              
  44. Sporting Kansas City (MLS)    $650M                                                             
  45. New York Red Bulls (MLS)        $645M                                                           
  46. Nashville SC (MLS)                     $640M                                                            
  47. Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany)    $640M                                            
  48. Bournemouth (England)              $630M                                                 
  49. Brentford (England)                       $615M                                            
  50. Crystal Palace (England)               $610M

Doug McIntyre is a soccer reporter for FOX Sports who has covered United States men's and women's national teams at FIFA World Cups on five continents. Follow him @ByDougMcIntyre.

