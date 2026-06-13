Vinícius Júnior Says He's 'Not Yet At 100%' Despite Goal For Brazil

When Brazil found itself trailing Morocco in each team's World Cup opener and the crowd full of yellow-clad Seleção fans went from nervously quiet to stunned silent on Saturday night, Vinícius Júnior was there to bring the life back with a highlight-reel moment.

The soon-to-be 26-year-old left-winger passed the ball to Bruno Guimarães to draw in three defenders and then did the rest himself. Vinícius deked around Neil El Aynaoui and fired a right-footed shot through Morocco’s defense and into the far corner of the net past goalkeeper Yassine Bounou.

"We had to adapt as fast as possible because they scored on us too early, and it completely changed our way of play," Vinícius said through an interpreter. "After they scored a goal against us, we were able to react very quickly and we scored a goal,"

The crowd-pleasing goal for more than 75,000 in attendance provided enough offense to earn Brazil a 1-1 draw in the only group stage match of the tournament between teams in the top 10 of the FIFA world rankings. Coach Carlo Ancelotti caught some criticism for not playing teenager Endrick, and adjustments are coming, but Vinícius was a difference-maker at the start of his second World Cup.

"He did well," Ancelotti said. "He was dangerous, and I think he has everything in his power to have a good World Cup."

The player nicknamed Viní thinks he has better to show in the tournament. Coming off scoring 16 goals in 36 games with Real Madrid, he had the ball on several occasions against Morocco in position to create scoring chances.

"I believe I can improve a lot," Vinícius said. "I was able to score the goal, but I’m not yet at 100% of my technical skill. I can improve on that and help Brazil on the attacking."

The goal by Vinícius was his first in a head-to-head matchup against Achraf Hakimi, internationally or in club play with Real Madrid. Hakimi is Morocco's captain and has played for Paris Saint-Germain since 2021.

Morocco coach Mohamed Ouahbi called it a team defensive blunder.

"Vinícius, obviously he’s a great player," Ouahbi said through an interpreter. "But we didn’t have enough players in the zone at the time. We had lost the ball suddenly, and they counterattacked, so it was much harder to defend. And when you’re up against Vinícius, well, it’s hard to defend together."

Vinícius scored in his 50th game playing for Brazil's national team. Vinícius credited Ancelotti for knowing him so well.

"He helps me adapt as quickly as possible to my team, and he gives me the importance that I need and deserve," Vinícius said. "God willing, I’ll do more for him."

Reporting by the Associated Press.