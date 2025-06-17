National Football League Tyreek Hill Trolls Noah Lyles After Calling Off Race for 'Personal Reasons' Updated Jun. 17, 2025 7:40 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

A race between Olympic 100-meter champion Noah Lyles and Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill that was never formally announced but supposedly taking place this weekend was called off by Lyles for "personal reasons."

Lyles announced the cancelation Tuesday at Stagwell's Sport Beach event in Cannes, France. His news was captured in a video posted by the New York Post on Instagram.

This postponement followed months of trash talk between the two sports stars. Lyles said in his chat at the Cannes event the showdown with Hill was going to take place in Times Square.

"Unfortunately, there were some things — complications, personal reasons, that it just didn’t come to pass, but we were full in," Lyles said in the video. "We were going to have a big event."

Hill posted on social media a series of pictures with Lyles’ face on Homer Simpson’s animated character as Simpson retreated into the hedges.

Hill also wrote: " @LylesNoah after seeing me run the 100m last weekend." The 31-year-old Hill ran 10.15 seconds in a race last Friday in California. He held up a sign that read: "Noah Could Never."

It was in response to the 27-year-old Lyles flashing a piece of paper that said "Tyreek Could Never" after winning a 60-meter indoor race in February. Following Lyles' announcement to back out of the race, Hill piled on with more teasing comments.

Lyles captured Olympic 100-meter gold in Paris last summer in a time that calculated out to 9.784 seconds. It was five-thousandths of a second faster than Kishane Thompson of Jamaica.

Following Lyles' decision to opt out of the race, the two rivals will have to look for another time to decide the bragging rights and find out who's quicker.

"It was going to be a lot of fun," Lyles said in the video.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

