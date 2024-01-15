Women's College Basketball
Women's AP Top 25: Iowa up to No. 2, Colorado to No. 3 behind South Carolina
Updated Jan. 15, 2024 1:52 p.m. ET

Iowa moved up to No. 2 and Colorado to No. 3 behind top-ranked South Carolina in The Associated Press Top 25 women’s basketball poll after a chaotic week that saw half of the top 10 teams lose.

The Gamecocks (15-0), which are the last unbeaten team left, routed Missouri in their lone game last week and received all 36 first-place votes from the national media panel in Monday’s poll released hours before South Carolina hosted Kentucky.

Previously undefeated UCLA and Baylor both lost and fell in the rankings. The Bruins dropped from second to fifth and the Bears plummeted from fourth to 12th after losing to both Kansas and Iowa State. The Cyclones entered the poll at No. 24.

Caitlin Clark and Iowa moved up to second after routing then-No. 14 Indiana on Saturday night. Colorado and North Carolina State followed the Hawkeyes. The Buffaloes are 15-1 for the first time since the 1992-93 season.

Caitlin Clark reflects on Iowa's victory over Indiana: 'It was a team win'

USC moved up to sixth after handing the Bruins their first loss of the season.

Kansas State shot up five spots to seventh, the Wildcats’ best ranking since they were fifth in the preseason poll in 2003. Stanford and UConn were next, with the Huskies moving up four spots to return to the top 10 at No. 9. Defending champion LSU saw its nation’s best 16-game winning streak end with a loss at Auburn and fell three spots to 10th.

West Virginia dropped out of the poll after losing to Iowa State

Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer moved within one victory of tying Duke men’s coach Mike Krzyzewski for the most wins all-time in college basketball. VanDerveer sits at 1,201 after her team beat Utah on Friday, but lost at Colorado on Sunday. She will next have a chance to tie the mark on Friday at home against Oregon.

Florida State had two wins over ranked teams last week, topping then-No. 20 North Carolina and previously 11th-ranked Virginia Tech to move up to 15th from 21st.

Here's the full top 25:

1. South Carolina
2. Iowa
3. Colorado
4. North Carolina State
5. UCLA
6. USC
7. Kansas State
8. Stanford
9. UConn
10. LSU
11. Texas
12. Baylor
13. Louisville
14. Virginia Tech
15. Florida State
16. Indiana
17. Gonzaga
18. Ohio State
19. Notre Dame
20. Utah
21. Creighton
22. Marquette
23. North Carolina
24. Iowa State
25. UNLV

Reporting by The Associated Press.

