Luka Modric Set for Fifth World Cup Appearance as Croatia Qualifies
Croatia secured a place at next year’s World Cup with a 3-1 win that ended tiny Faroe Islands’ dream on Friday and the Netherlands moved closer to qualification by drawing in Poland.
It means that Luka Modric is set to appear in his fifth World Cup appearance at the age of 40.
Croatia knew before kickoff that avoiding defeat in Rijeka would guarantee qualification, but it was caught cold in the 16th minute when Geza Dávid Turi scored with a deflected shot.
The 2018 World Cup runner-up quickly recovered, however, as Joško Gvardiol leveled in the 23rd. Making his return to the national team after two years away, Petar Musa put Croatia ahead 2-1 after halftime from Josip Stanišić’s assist. In complete control, Croatia added a third goal when Nikola Vlašić volleyed in a precise cross from Ivan Perišić at the far post.
"Our goal was achieved with a game to spare in the qualifiers. We can proudly say we’ve qualified," Gvardiol said. "We’ll travel to Montenegro for the final match in a relaxed manner but with the intention of taking all three points, as every game is preparation for what awaits us in the summer."
It was Faroe Islands’ final match in Group L and the team will finish behind runner-up the Czech Republic. The second-placed team advances to the playoffs for the World Cup co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.
Montenegro beat Gibraltar 2-1 in the group’s other game.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
