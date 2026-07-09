Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's World Cup Best Bets Today — Match Day 30

We aren’t quite halfway through the 2026 NFL season yet some fans and their beloved teams are already looking ahead to the 2027 draft.

We've been examining the quarterback class for months. And while it has not quite lived up to expectations through the first two months of the college football season, there is still a healthy supply of options. Just as importantly, there remains great demand across the NFL. At least eight of the 32 teams do not have their starting QB in place for 2027. That alone might prompt a Day 1 run on QBs in the upcoming draft.

As with any mock this far out, it's important to note that some of the players listed below — including quarterbacks — will inevitably return to school rather than make the NFL jump, especially because of NIL opportunities. But if the draft were held today — and all of the best eligible prospects were available — here is how I think the first round of the 2027 NFL Draft would go.

*Draft order set by current standings

Pick 1 Los Angeles Chargers Jeremiah Smith WR | Ohio State Tap for more ▼ 69 REC 1,200 YDS 14 TD 17.4 YPC The Chargers have scored a total of nine touchdowns in seven games this season. The quickest and best fix for the most anemic offense in the league is Jeremiah Smith, a physically dominant pass-catcher who’s more than worthy of being the first wide receiver taken No. 1 overall since Keyshawn Johnson in 1996. Plays like Julio Jones Falcons Physically dominant, big-bodied receiver with rare size-speed combination who wins contested catches and turns short throws into explosive plays, the same profile that made Julio a top-10 pick and a seven-time Pro Bowler. 2026 season Full profile →

Pick 2 Tennessee Titans Colin Simmons Edge | Texas Tap for more ▼ 9.5 SCK 15 TCKL 16 TFL Could it be as simple as just replacing one Simmons with another? Not really, but with All-Pro Jeffery Simmons now playing in Chicago, the Titans must add difference-makers on defense if Robert Saleh has any chance at success. Colin Simmons is the most explosive edge rusher of this class. Pairing him with Jermaine Johnson on the outside would be a great start to the Titans’ defensive rebuild. Plays like Micah Parsons Packers Explosive, twitchy edge rusher with elite first-step burst who collapses the pocket from anywhere on the line, the same game-wrecking profile that made Parsons a perennial All-Pro. 2026 season Full profile →

Pick 3 Miami Dolphins Drew Mestemaker QB | Oklahoma State Tap for more ▼ 2,962 YDS 29 TD 8 INT It isn’t fair to pin all the blame for the Dolphins' struggles this season on costly free-agent quarterback Malik Willis. But with just five touchdowns (against six interceptions) thrown through the first two months, he hasn’t provided much spark. One could argue that no QB would be successful given the supporting cast Willis has, but that may not matter come draft day. Drew Mestemaker’s perceived upside could have teams bidding against each other, and the Dolphins are currently in good position to land this year’s biggest fish. Plays like Josh Allen Bills Big, strong-armed passer with the size to extend plays and the arm to make every throw, the same raw upside that made Allen a top-10 pick and an MVP. 2026 season Full profile →

Pick 4 New York Jets (from Colts) Leonard Moore CB | Notre Dame Tap for more ▼ 11 TCKL 7 Career INT The Jets could wind up with three selections in the top 10, giving general manager Darren Mougey all the resources necessary to move up if desired. But with the likelihood of there being a handful of first-round QB prospects, letting the board fall to him makes a lot of sense. The first bite at the proverbial apple might be best used on blue-chip cornerback Leonard Moore. Plays like Christian Gonzalez Patriots Long, fluid outside corner who can carry receivers in man coverage and play the ball in the air, the same profile that made Gonzalez a first-round pick. 2026 season Full profile →

Pick 5 Philadelphia Eagles Dylan Stewart Edge | South Carolina Tap for more ▼ 2 SCK 5 TCKL 4.5 TFL It seems much longer than two seasons ago that the Eagles were Super Bowl champions. A roster rebuild may be looming, and if so, Philadelphia might first look to a defensive line that is big on names but low in production, generating just 10 sacks over the first eight games of the season (second fewest in the NFL). For GM Howie Roseman, Dylan Stewart may be the perfect blend of immediate impact potential and long-term upside. Plays like Brian Burns Giants Long, bendy speed rusher who wins around the edge with burst and finishes with the ball in mind, the same skill set that made Burns a first-round pick and a Pro Bowler. 2026 season Full profile →

Pick 6 New York Jets Trinidad Chambliss QB | Ole Miss Tap for more ▼ 2,359 YDS 18 TD 9 INT Geno Smith has played well this season, but at 36 years old, he is likely no more than a one-year stopgap for the Jets. Succeeding amid all the scrutiny of New York is going to take a signal-caller with rare poise. Trinidad Chambliss won’t be a fit for everyone, but I could see a lot of coaches being a fan of his competitiveness and dual-threat talents. Plays like Russell Wilson Poised, creative dual-threat passer who extends plays with his legs and keeps his eyes downfield, the same competitive style that made Wilson a Super Bowl champion. 2026 season Full profile →

Pick 7 Houston Texans Elijah Paige OT | USC Tap for more ▼ 6-7 HEIGHT 315 LBS 0 SACKS ALLOWED Regardless of whether the Texans can right the ship this season, they are in need of upgrades at various positions. That includes left tackle, where second-year pro Aireontae Ersery has surrendered 25 pressures (and four sacks) so far this season. Elijah Paige pairs light feet and balance with power and nastiness in the running game to be this year’s top offensive line prospect. Plays like Ronnie Stanley Ravens Tall, light-footed left tackle with the balance to mirror speed rushers and the strength to move people in the run game, the same profile that made Stanley a top-10 pick and an All-Pro. 2026 season Full profile →

Pick 8 New Orleans Saints Chris Cole LB | Georgia Tap for more ▼ 43 TCKL 5 SCK 0 INT Only the division rival Panthers (12) have surrendered more rushing touchdowns so far this season than the Saints (11). With a blend of size and speed similar to last year’s top-five pick Sonny Styles, Chris Cole would fill a need and offer excellent value at this point in the draft. Plays like Fred Warner 49ers Rangy, instinctive linebacker who runs sideline to sideline, covers and comes downhill against the run, the same do-it-all skill set that has made Warner a perennial All-Pro. 2026 season Full profile →

Pick 9 Washington Commanders Charlie Becker WR | Indiana Tap for more ▼ 50 REC 875 YDS 9 TD 17.5 YPC I love Charlie Becker's potential fit with the Commanders. His blend of size, body control and exceptional hands would be exactly the type of reliable pass-catcher that would help QB Jayden Daniels to reemerge as one of the NFL’s brightest young stars. Plays like Larry Fitzgerald Big, physical receiver with strong hands and elite body control who wins contested catches, the same traits that made Fitzgerald one of the most reliable pass-catchers in NFL history. 2026 season Full profile →

Pick 10 New York Jets (from Cowboys) Xavier Gilliam DT | Tennessee Tap for more ▼ 6 SCK 11.5 TFL 26 TCKL It would be fitting to use the first-round selection gained in the trade of Quinnen Williams on another difference-making defensive tackle. Xavier Gilliam is one of this year’s fastest rising prospects, surging up draft boards in large part due to his elite first-step quickness. Plays like Nnamdi Madubuike Ravens Quick-twitch interior rusher who wins with first-step explosion and constant pressure up the middle, the same disruptive style that made Madubuike a Pro Bowler. 2026 season Full profile →

Pick 11 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Nick Marsh WR | Indiana Tap for more ▼ 11 REC 169 YDS 2 TD When healthy, wideouts Chris Godwin and Emeka Egbuka have flashed star talent, but they haven’t been able to stay on the field and third-round rookie Ted Hurst remains a flashy project. I believe the quickest way to get the Bucs back on top in the NFC South would be to give Baker Mayfield another dynamic weapon. Big and shockingly athletic, Nick Marsh gets overshadowed at Indiana, but he projects as an even better NFL receiver than he’s been at the college level. Plays like Christian Watson Packers Big, long-striding receiver with rare speed for his size who can stretch the field and turn short throws into big plays, the same athletic profile that made Watson a second-round pick. 2026 season Full profile →

Pick 12 Arizona Cardinals Arch Manning QB | Texas Tap for more ▼ 1,727 YDS 15 TD 7 INT The Cardinals' inspirational comeback over the Cowboys last week completely shook up their QB room, as Jacoby Brissett has since been traded, backup Gardner Minshew is now QB1 and rookie Carson Beck is the backup. This is all temporary, however. Arizona will assuredly be in the market for a new starter next year and Mike LaFleur is exactly the type of QB-friendly head coach needed to unlock Arch Manning’s great potential. Plays like Justin Herbert Chargers Tall, big-armed pocket passer with the athleticism to make plays outside the pocket, the same rare tools that made Herbert the No. 6 overall pick and Offensive Rookie of the Year. 2026 season Full profile →

Pick 13 Atlanta Falcons Trevor Lauck OL | Iowa Tap for more ▼ 6-5 HEIGHT 314 LBS 22 STARTS Some teams just adopt the style of their head coach and Kevin Stefanski is a hard-nosed, run-first guy. With longtime left tackle Jake Matthews now 34 years old and right tackle Jaylon Moore in the final year of his contract, I think Atlanta will prioritize the offensive line in the offseason. Trevor Lauck’s game screams top-10 pick, but his relatively short arms could push him down the board slightly. Plays like Chris Lindstrom Falcons Powerful, technically sound blocker who moves people in the run game and plays with a mean streak, the same traits that made Lindstrom a first-round pick and an All-Pro. 2026 season Full profile →

Pick 14 Las Vegas Raiders Ashton Hampton CB | Clemson Tap for more ▼ 2 INT 30 TCKL As dynamic as the Raiders have been on offense so far this season, their secondary has been the polar opposite, allowing an NFL-high 18 touchdown receptions so far this season. Ashton Hampton’s size and physicality would be an immediate help. Plays like Patrick Surtain II Broncos Long, physical cornerback with the size to press and the smooth hips to mirror receivers, the same profile that made Surtain a top-10 pick and Defensive Player of the Year. 2026 season Full profile →

Pick 15 Baltimore Ravens Kelley Jones CB | Mississippi State Tap for more ▼ 33 TCKL 0 INT With aging cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Chidobe Awuzie both in their walk years, Baltimore should be looking for youth at the position. The 6-foot-4 Kelley Jones has the length and physicality the Ravens have long prioritized. A horrific run of injuries at quarterback could have them drafting in the top 10. Plays like Joey Porter Jr. Cowboys Tall, long-armed press corner who uses his length to disrupt receivers at the line, the same physical style that made Porter a starter as a rookie. 2026 season Full profile →

Pick 16 Cleveland Browns (from Rams) CJ Carr QB | Notre Dame Tap for more ▼ 2,168 YDS 21 TD 1 INT Browns general manager Andrew Berry has quite the conundrum. His team already has four quarterbacks on the roster, though current starter Deshaun Watson is 31 years old and a pending free agent. Can the Browns afford to spend yet another first-round pick on a signal-caller? With two first-round picks in a potentially rich QB class, can they afford not to? CJ Carr lacks elite traits, but he’s smart, tough and seemingly an ideal fit for head coach Todd Monken’s run-heavy attack. Plays like Kirk Cousins Raiders Smart, accurate pocket passer who wins with timing and decision-making rather than elite physical traits, the same profile that carried Cousins to four Pro Bowls. 2026 season Full profile →

Pick 17 Seattle Seahawks Jordan Seaton OT | LSU Tap for more ▼ 6-5 HEIGHT 311 LBS 5★ RECRUIT The defending champs face a big decision at right tackle with veteran Abe Lucas struggling this season yet slated to earn a significant raise in 2027. Moving on from the popular local product would be a risk, but there are enough quality tackles such as Jordan Seaton likely available in this class to justify it. Plays like Olu Fashanu Jets Athletic, long-armed tackle with quick feet and the upside to anchor either side of the line, the same profile that made Fashanu a first-round pick. 2026 season Full profile →

Pick 18 Cleveland Browns Greg Johnson OG | Minnesota Tap for more ▼ 6-6 HEIGHT 325 LBS 28 STARTS A large part of the reason for the Browns' impressive play this season has been the steady, veteran presence of a retooled offensive line. However, with right guard Teven Jenkins on a one-year deal and center Elgton Jenkins’ contract up a year later, the Browns could see Greg Johnson (who has played both positions) as a cost-effective solution. Plays like Frank Ragnow Versatile, tough interior lineman who wins with strength and smarts, the same traits that made Ragnow a four-time Pro Bowler. 2026 season Full profile →

Pick 19 Carolina Panthers Jadan Baugh RB | Florida Tap for more ▼ 836 YDS 14 TD 5.2 YPC The Panthers have a sub-.500 record and yet would still be picking this late in the first round as they are the current leaders in a weak NFC South division. Carolina has yet to get any return on its investment in third-year RB Jonathon Brooks, and head coach Dave Canales needs results. Jadan Baugh is a 6-foot-1, 225-pound bulldozer with breakaway speed. Plays like Jonathan Taylor Colts Big, powerful back with the breakaway speed to turn any carry into a long run, the same combination that made Taylor an NFL rushing champion. 2026 season Full profile →

Pick 20 Dallas Cowboys (from Packers) Devan Thompkins Edge | Alabama Tap for more ▼ 5 SCK 6.5 TFL 33 TCKL If the Cowboys are unable to extend wideout George Pickens or cornerback Joey Porter Jr., those positions could leap to the forefront of their draft priorities. Otherwise, a big, versatile defender such as Devan Thompkins could help solidify a front seven that has allowed an NFL-worst 1,222 rushing yards (and 10 TDs) so far this season. Plays like Keion White 49ers Big, versatile defensive lineman who can line up inside or on the edge and holds up against the run, the same profile that made White a second-round pick. 2026 season Full profile →

Pick 21 New England Patriots Jaylen McClain S | Ohio State Tap for more ▼ 36 TCKL 2 INT 1 SCK The Patriots have a good young safety in Craig Woodson but could seek an upgrade over pending free agents Kevin Byard III and Mike Brown this offseason. Jaylen McClain gets overshadowed by all of the talent at Ohio State, but he’s taken over for Caleb Downs as the sheriff in the Buckeyes’ defensive backfield and has the range and reliable open-field tackling skills the NFL covets. Plays like Budda Baker Cardinals Instinctive, rangy safety who flies to the ball and is a sure open-field tackler, the same style that has made Baker a perennial Pro Bowler. 2026 season Full profile →

Pick 22 New York Giants Kade Pieper C | Iowa Tap for more ▼ 5 PRESEASON ALL-AMERICA 1ST TEAMS 3 AWARD WATCH LISTS It should have surprised no one when John Harbaugh selected bulldozing blocker Francis Mauigoa with the first pick (on offense) of his Giants tenure. I think Harbaugh will make a similar push for Kade Pieper, whose style and frame will remind the former Ravens coach of All-Pro center Tyler Linderbaum. Plays like Tyler Linderbaum Raiders Smart, powerful interior lineman with a strong anchor who finishes blocks in the run game, the same profile that made Linderbaum a first-round pick and a Pro Bowl center. 2026 season Full profile →

Pick 23 Cincinnati Bengals Yhonzae Pierre Edge | Alabama Tap for more ▼ 4.5 SCK 27 TCKL 1 INT The Bengals' defense has been better this season, but stopping the run remains an issue. Cincinnati is allowing 4.8 yards per carry, which is tied for 29th in the NFL. Yhonzae Pierre isn’t a dynamic pass-rusher, but he’s violent and sets a firm edge, making him an excellent complement to last year’s investments in defensive ends Boye Mafe and Cashius Howell. Plays like Derick Hall Seahawks Violent, physical edge defender who sets a firm edge against the run and wins with power, the same style that made Hall a second-round pick. 2026 season Full profile →

Pick 24 Kansas City Chiefs Boubacar Traore Edge | Notre Dame Tap for more ▼ 4 SCK 24 TCKL 1 INT Longtime Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo is one of the NFL’s best, so it might surprise some to learn that the Chiefs are tied (with the Giants and the Dolphins) for worst in the league in quarterback sacks, with just nine on the season. Boubacar Traore is technically sound with a full tool belt of moves, making him among the most pro-ready rushers of this class. Plays like Laiatu Latu Colts Polished, technically sound edge rusher with a deep bag of pass-rush moves, the same pro-ready skill set that made Latu a first-round pick. 2026 season Full profile →

Pick 25 Jacksonville Jaguars A'Mauri Washington DT | Oregon Tap for more ▼ 6-3 HEIGHT 330 LBS 20 TCKL Given that the Jaguars' run defense has been the stoutest in the NFL thus far with just 542 total yards (and four TDs) allowed, this selection might seem superfluous. However, with key veterans Arik Armstead and DaRon Hamilton both nearing free agency, adding youth and girth could ensure that one of Jacksonville's biggest strengths remains one for the foreseeable future. Plays like Kenneth Grant Dolphins Massive, athletic defensive tackle who eats up double teams and gets his hands up in passing lanes, the same rare size-athleticism blend that made Grant a first-round pick. 2026 season Full profile →

Pick 26 Detroit Lions Ellis Robinson IV CB | Georgia Tap for more ▼ 2 INT 12 TCKL It is a testament to the Lions’ explosive offense that they seem destined for a long playoff run despite surrendering a league-high 18 passing touchdowns thus far. General manager Brad Holmes might have to trade up to acquire Ellis Robinson IV, who possesses the rare cover skills to help remedy Detroit's secondary woes. Plays like Denzel Ward Browns Sticky, instinctive cornerback with the quickness to mirror receivers and the ball skills to finish plays, the same cover traits that made Ward a top-five pick and a multiple-time Pro Bowler. 2026 season Full profile →

Pick 27 Pittsburgh Steelers Dante Moore QB | Oregon Tap for more ▼ 926 YDS 9 TD 0 INT Given the investment made in Drew Allar last spring, I don’t believe the Steelers are planning to draft a quarterback in the first round of the 2027 draft. However, should an abbreviated 2026 season push Dante Moore — the most talented passer in this class — far enough down the board, it would make sense for Pittsburgh to adjust its plan. Plays like C.J. Stroud Texans Accurate, poised pocket passer with a quick release and the arm talent to make every throw, the same traits that made Stroud the No. 2 overall pick and Offensive Rookie of the Year. 2026 season Full profile →

Pick 28 Tennessee Titans (from Bears) Will Echoles DT | Ole Miss Tap for more ▼ 2.5 SCK 20 TCKL The Titans used the No. 2 overall selection on edge rusher Colin Simmons in this projection and I don’t think the defensive rebuilding ends there. With the first of two Day 1 picks acquired from the Bears for star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, general manager Mike Borgonzi could see another All-SEC DT in Will Echoles as an ideal replacement. Plays like Milton Williams Patriots Quick, powerful interior lineman who penetrates gaps and makes plays behind the line of scrimmage, the same disruptive style that earned Williams a big payday in New England. 2026 season Full profile →

Pick 29 Denver Broncos Trey'Dez Green TE | LSU Tap for more ▼ 29 REC 357 YDS 2 TD A playmaking tight end was one of the staples of Sean Payton’s dynamic offenses with the New Orleans Saints. I think he’d love to go back to the bayou for Trey'Dez Green (6-foot-7, 245 pounds) should he still be on the board this late. Plays like Kyle Pitts Falcons Towering, athletic tight end who creates mismatches all over the field as a receiver, the same rare size-speed blend that made Pitts the No. 4 overall pick. 2026 season Full profile →

Pick 30 Minnesota Vikings Darian Mensah QB | Miami Tap for more ▼ 2,694 YDS 28 TD 2 INT The Vikings were the final team in the NFL to lose a game. Just imagine what they could become if they had anything close to quality play at the quarterback position. Despite his gaudy statistics, Darian Mensah isn’t universally regarded as a first-round talent. Still, I think he’d excel in Kevin O’Connell’s offense, especially throwing to Justin Jefferson. Plays like Jared Goff Lions Accurate, rhythm-based pocket passer who thrives on timing and getting the ball out on schedule, the same profile that has made Goff so productive in a QB-friendly system. 2026 season Full profile →

Pick 31 San Francisco 49ers Zereoue Williams OT | Utah Tap for more ▼ 6-8 HEIGHT 305 LBS 9 STARTS Simply put, Trent Williams is one of the best players I’ve ever seen. He is still playing at an All-Pro level at 38 years old and may very well play for another few seasons. Should San Francisco have any thoughts that he is considering retirement, however, the club should be proactively searching for an understudy. Utah's Zereoue Williams has been starting for just one season, but he too possesses a shocking combination of size (6-foot-8, 305 pounds) and athleticism. Plays like Kolton Miller Raiders Tall, athletic left tackle with long arms and the feet to mirror speed rushers, the same size-athleticism blend that made Miller a first-round pick. 2026 season Full profile →