FIFA Men's World Cup
Brazil Midfielder Lucas Paquetá Ruled Out For Round Of 16 vs. Norway
FIFA Men's World Cup

Brazil Midfielder Lucas Paquetá Ruled Out For Round Of 16 vs. Norway

Published Jul. 1, 2026 4:07 p.m. ET

Brazil midfielder Lucas Paquetá, who limped off the field at halftime during his team's last World Cup match, has a thigh injury.

The Brazilian soccer confederation said Tuesday the 28-year-old Paquetá had a scan that revealed a muscle injury at the back of a thigh.

Per Fabrizio Ronmano, Paquetá will miss their round of 16 match due to the injury. Paquetá has started all four games for the Seleção this World Cup. 

Paquetá was replaced for the start of the second half in Monday's comeback 2-1 win over Japan at Dallas Stadium. Brazil advanced to their 11th consecutive round of 16 match, and now face Norway on Sunday at New York/New Jersey Stadium. 

Paquetá has 13 goals in 67 international appearances for the Selecao. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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