Oilers vs. Panthers Predictions, Picks: Back McDavid to Score 2 Points or More

The Stanley Cup Final between the Oilers and Panthers has given us some exciting postseason hockey.

Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky of the Florida Panthers defends as Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers looks to shoot during the third period of Game 5

And tonight's Game 6 should be another thrilling matchup between these powerhouse teams.

Let's dive into what I'm wagering on as the Oilers face a win-or-go-home scenario.

Connor McDavid 2+ points

McDavid had at least two points in six of the Oilers' seven games between the start of the Western Conference Finals and Game 3 of the Cup. Since then, he’s been held to zero points in Game 3, then a single point apiece in the last two games. Florida’s defense has hounded the Oilers and made it difficult to get clean looks at the goal, plus Panthers' goalkeeper Sergei Bobrovsky has been mostly outstanding. However, I don’t think McDavid is going down tonight without a fight. He’s the most skilled mover on the ice and the Oilers will need his skills to open up clean looks and give them a chance to tie this series. I like McDavid to contribute to at least two goals in this game.

PICK: Connor McDavid (+110) to score 2+ points

Sam Bennett Over .5 points

The leader for the Conn Smythe Trophy has a point in all five games of this series. He’s scored in four of the games and added an assist in Game 4 when he didn’t find the back of the net. Going back to the series against the Canes in the Eastern Conference Finals, he had a point in four of those five games as well. He’s in a good position to create several scoring opportunities for this Panthers team, and with the Oilers being so aggressive tonight to tie up the series, he will have some chances off turnovers and on power plays to get that point.

PICK: Sam Bennett (-135) Over .5 points scored

Empty-Net Goal

There’s only been a single empty-net goal in this series, with Florida securing the final goal of a 5-2 win in game five via the empty net. With Lord Stanley in the building tonight, I’d expect a mad scramble at the end of the game by either side to close out the series or maybe to extend it one more game. Either way, a net will be empty sooner than later in this contest, and I’m wagering on the puck finding the back of that net. Instead of playing either team to score an empty-net goal at +110, I will split that unit to wager on the specific team to score that goal.

PICK: Florida +250

PICK: Oilers +400

Blocks Parlay

This is a pizza-money wager and nothing more. I’m attempting to take advantage of the situation in Game 6 and a trend in this series. The Oilers' defensemen have blocked a ton of shots in this series. By my count, it’s 69 blocked shots over the five games, with a high of 21 in Game 4. There are two reasons for these high block numbers. The Panthers have been more aggressive in getting their shot toward the goalie than the Oilers, but more importantly, the Oilers' goal tending has been suspect, with Skinner and Pickard in net. Skinner was benched in Game 4, didn’t start Game 5 but appears to be back in net for Game 6. The Oilers are jumping in front of pucks to help their goaltender. They know it’s necessary to help them win. Add a win-or-go-home Game 6 into the mix, and I like these guys to dive in front of every shot possible.

Note: I’m only targeting the players with a number set at 1.5.

Mattias Ekholm o1.5: 2 blocks or more in all five games

Evan Bouchard o1.5: 2 blocks or more in four of five games

Darnell Nurse o1.5: 2 blocks or more in three of five games

Brett Kulak o1.5: 2 blocks or more in two of five games



If you parlay all of those together, you get +675.

