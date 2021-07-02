National Hockey League Stanley Cup Final: Top moments from Lightning vs. Canadiens Game 3 1 min ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Tampa Bay Lightning are up 2-0, but the home-ice advantage has turned to the Montreal Canadiens as they look to secure their first win of this series.

After back-to-back home victories, the Lightning are taking on the Canadiens in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final in Montreal.

The Lightning hold a commanding lead and are looking to continue their momentum from a 3-1 victory Wednesday in Game 2. Meanwhile, the Canadiens are trying to earn a win on Canadian soil.

Here are the top moments from Game 3.

Up 2-0 in the series, the Lightning didn't wait long to go up 1-0 in Game 3, scoring in the first two minutes of the game thanks to Jan Rutta.

In the blink of an eye, the Lightning had scored another goal, this time from Victor Hedman. It was his 88th career goal in the playoffs, the most of all active NHL defensemen.

Two goals on two consecutive shots is a pretty efficient way to operate.

While the Lightning were able to score quickly, they also ran into a bit of adversity, with Blake Coleman having to exit the game due to injury after a hard crash into the boards.

Though the Lightning scored fast and early, it was still early, and the home team Canadiens had plenty of time to respond.

They did just that, regrouping, and with roughly eight minutes to play in the opening period, they were able to cut their deficit in half when Phillip Danault scored.

