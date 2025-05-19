National Hockey League Hurricanes vs. Panthers: Playoff series schedule, scores, TV channel, how to watch Published May. 19, 2025 12:02 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Eastern Conference Finals round of the NHL Playoffs features a matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Florida Panthers. Check out everything you need to know about the series:

When is Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game 1?

The Hurricanes and Panthers will face off on Tuesday, May 20, in North Carolina. The game starts at 8 p.m. ET on TNT.

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Series Schedule

Below is the full schedule for the Hurricanes-Panthers playoff series:

(A3) Florida Panthers vs. (M2) Carolina Hurricanes

*if necessary

How many times have the Hurricanes played the Panthers?

The Carolina Hurricanes have played the Florida Panthers a total of 3 times in the regular season. The Panthers won the season series 2-1.

Hurricanes vs. Panthers History (2024-25 Regular Season)

