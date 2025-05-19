National Hockey League
National Hockey League
Hurricanes vs. Panthers: Playoff series schedule, scores, TV channel, how to watch
Published May. 19, 2025 12:02 p.m. ET
The Eastern Conference Finals round of the NHL Playoffs features a matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Florida Panthers. Check out everything you need to know about the series:
When is Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game 1?
The Hurricanes and Panthers will face off on Tuesday, May 20, in North Carolina. The game starts at 8 p.m. ET on TNT.
ADVERTISEMENT
Hurricanes vs. Panthers Series Schedule
Below is the full schedule for the Hurricanes-Panthers playoff series:
(A3) Florida Panthers vs. (M2) Carolina Hurricanes
- Game 1: Tuesday, May 20 at Carolina - 8 p.m. ET (TNT)
- Game 2: Thursday, May 22 at Carolina - 8 p.m. ET (TNT)
- Game 3: Saturday, May 24 at Florida - 8 p.m. ET (TNT)
- Game 4: Monday, May 26 at Florida - 8 p.m. ET (TNT)
- Game 5: Wednesday, May 28 at Carolina - 8 p.m. ET (TNT)
- Game 6*: Friday, May 30 at Florida - 8 p.m. ET (TNT)
- Game 7*: Sunday, June 1 at Carolina - 8 p.m. ET (TNT)
*if necessary
How many times have the Hurricanes played the Panthers?
The Carolina Hurricanes have played the Florida Panthers a total of 3 times in the regular season. The Panthers won the season series 2-1.
Hurricanes vs. Panthers History (2024-25 Regular Season)
- 11/29: Panthers 6, Hurricanes 3
- 11/30: Panthers 6, Hurricanes 0
- 1/2: Hurricanes 3, Panthers 1
share
in this topic