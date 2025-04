National Hockey League 2025 NHL Stanley Cup playoff bracket: Updated schedule, scores Published Apr. 24, 2025 2:57 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs are underway. Here's a complete look at where the playoff bracket stands and how each series is going:

Eastern Conference Bracket

(A1) Toronto Maple Leafs vs. (WC1) Ottawa Senators – Maple Leafs lead 2-0

(A2) Tampa Bay Lightning vs. (A3) Florida Panthers – Panthers lead 1-0

(M1) Washington Capitals vs. (WC2) Montreal Canadiens – Capitals lead 2-0

(M2) Carolina Hurricanes vs. (M3) New Jersey Devils – Hurricanes lead 2-0

ADVERTISEMENT

Western Conference Bracket

(C1) Winnipeg Jets vs. (WC2) St. Louis Blues – Jets lead 2-0

(C2) Dallas Stars vs. (C3) Colorado Avalanche – Stars lead 2-1

(P1) Vegas Golden Knights vs. (WC1) Minnesota Wild – Series tied 1-1

(P1) Los Angeles Kings vs. (P3) Edmonton Oilers – Kings lead 2-0

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman reacts to the booing of the USA National Anthem | Breakfast Ball

2025 NHL Playoffs Schedule and Scores

First Round – East

(A1) Toronto Maple Leafs vs. (WC1) Ottawa Senators

(A1) Tampa Bay Lightning vs. (A3) Florida Panthers

(M1) Washington Capitals vs. (WC2) Montreal Canadiens

(M2) Carolina Hurricanes vs. (M3) New Jersey Devils

First Round – West

(C1) Winnipeg Jets vs. (WC2) St. Louis Blues

(C1) Dallas Stars vs. (C3) Colorado Avalanche

(P1) Vegas Golden Knights vs. (WC1) Minnesota Wild

(P2) Los Angeles Kings vs. (P3) Edmonton Oilers

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division (A)

Metropolitan Division (M)

Wild Cards

Western Conference

Central Division (C)

Pacific Division (P)

Wild Cards

How many teams make the NHL playoffs?

Sixteen teams in total make the NBA playoffs, eight teams from both the Eastern and Western Conferences. The top six seeds in each conference advance based on the regular season record. The final two seeds in each conference are wild-card spots based on the best remaining records in each conference.

share

Get more from National Hockey League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more