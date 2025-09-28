National Football League Eagles' 'Team Defense' Helps Zack Baun Earn Tom Brady's LFG Player of the Game Updated Sep. 28, 2025 9:11 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Philadelphia Eagles' offense was able to string together another impressive offensive performance for a second straight week, but it was their defense that made the plays necessary in order for them to take down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 31-25, on Sunday.

As a result, a defensive player took home Tom Brady's LFG Player of the Game for the second time in the history of the award. Eagles linebacker Zack Baun joined Micah Parsons as the only defensive players to win Brady's LFG Player of the Game on Sunday.

Baun was seemingly everywhere in Sunday's game, recording eight tackles, a sack and five pressures. He also needed to be everywhere for the Eagles, too. The Buccaneers were able to make some big plays and get back into the game after trailing 24-3 at one point in the first half, with Baker Mayfield becoming the first quarterback in seven years to have two 70-plus-yard touchdown passes in the same game.

Tom Brady’s LFG Player of the Game: Eagles LB Zack Baun 🏆 Week 4 DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE Tom Brady awards Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Zack Baun with the LFG Player of the Game after his big performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

However, Baun, who was third in solo tackles last season, played down the idea that he's a do-it-all player for the Eagles' defense when he spoke with Brady.

"Just playing team defense, honestly," Baun said of the Eagles' defensive success, which led the Buccaneers to go just 3-of-13 third-down attempts. "We know that we've never got a solo tackle. There's no such thing as an open field tackle. You always got someone there in the vice with you, whether it's the nickel, safety, corner, my linebacker friend or the D-line chasing from the backside. So, you're never alone on this defense. We count on each other every time."

One instance of that team defense playing together came roughly midway through the fourth quarter. With the Buccaneers trailing 31-23 and with the ball at the Eagles' 11-yard line, Philadelphia's pass rush immediately collapsed the pocket Mayfield had. Mayfield tried to make magic happen, dancing around behind the line of scrimmage as it appeared Baun was well-positioned as the quarterback spy on the play.

That baited Mayfield to make an ill-advised throw, tossing the ball right to Eagles linebacker Jihaad Campbell. That was the closest the Buccanceers would come to tying the game.

While that play encapsulated how well-rounded the Eagles' defense is, there were moments where Baun got to shine his individual talent, too. With the Buccaneers driving down the field in the first half to try and cut the Eagles' 14-0 lead, Baun made a big play to strip-sack Mayfield on a blitz. The Buccaneers recovered the fumble, but with it being a third-down play, Tampa Bay had to settle for a field goal.

That was only one of two times that the Eagles were able to take down Mayfield on Sunday, with the Buccaneers quarterback being able to evade pressure and scramble around on multiple occasions. But Sunday's game might have marked some improvement for the Eagles' defense as they entered the day with just three sacks on the season.

"It's tough to bring that guy down," Baun said. "They got a great quarterback over there — very mobile. Tough to bring him down, especially when you're coming at full speed. But I just threw a leg out there, and I'm not sure how I got the fumble."

The Buccaneers weren't the only thing that the Eagles had to overcome in Sunday's game, either. The Tampa heat seemed to be particularly unbearable on Sunday, with temps during the game sitting over 90 degrees while the forecast said it felt like it was over 100 degrees.

With their struggles at Tampa in recent years, the Eagles sought to get a leg up and head down to Florida a day earlier than usual. That helped them get the win, and now they get some well-deserved R&R as they moved to 4-0.

"I'm beat. I'm hot. I'm tired," Baun said. "Can't wait to get on that plane and head home."

