With the Cowboys peaking, Mike McCarthy is drawing credit for success

2 hours ago

So far, so good in 2021 for the Dallas Cowboys.

After missing the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, the Cowboys have not only already clinched a playoff spot with two weeks remaining in the regular season, but have also won the NFC East for the first time since 2018.

Dallas has won four straight games to move into the No. 2 seed in the NFC, and the Cowboys appear to be peaking at the perfect time as the playoffs approach. At 11-4, they have their highest win total since going 13-3 in 2016, when they also won the NFC East and claimed the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs.

So what has been the key difference for the Cowboys compared to recent seasons?

According to owner Jerry Jones, it's the coach.

Mike McCarthy was hired as the Cowboys' head coach before the 2020 season, and though they finished 6-10 in his inaugural season, the majority of it was spent without a healthy Dak Prescott under center.

This season, with Prescott missing only one game, running back Ezekiel Elliott showing more focus, and an improved defense sparked by the emergence of cornerback Trevon Diggs and the addition of rookie Micah Parsons, McCarthy has the Cowboys clicking on all cylinders.

And Jones isn't the only person who has noticed the impact McCarthy has had on turning the team around: Wide receiver Amari Cooper has also praised Dallas' coach as a winner.

In 15 seasons as a head coach, McCarthy has finished at least .500 11 times, winning at least 10 games nine times. He also guided the Green Bay Packers to a Super Bowl XLV victory.

Though McCarthy has been the head of the snake for the Cowboys coaching staff this season, his defensive coordinator has also been important to a Cowboys defense that has 37 sacks on the season, plus a league-leading 25 interceptions.

While making an appearance on "The Herd," Raiders defensive tackle Gerald McCoy lauded Quinn's impact on the team so far this season.

"When you have the right guys in place who can actually play the game at a high level, this is what you get," McCoy said. 

Gerald McCoy on Derek Carr, Dallas' improvements under Dan Quinn

Gerald McCoy on Derek Carr, Dallas' improvements under Dan Quinn
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gerald McCoy joins Colin Cowherd to share what it is like to be a teammate of Raiders QB Derek Carr, and also discusses the improvements the Dallas Cowboys have made on defense this season under Dan Quinn.

McCarthy, with the help of his coordinators, has the Cowboys in a good spot at the playoffs approach, and perhaps even among the favorites to reach the Super Bowl.

And if things continue to go well, perhaps Jones will be proven right that McCarthy was the right man for the job all along.

