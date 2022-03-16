National Football League
Will the 49ers regret passing on Tom Brady twice? Will the 49ers regret passing on Tom Brady twice?
National Football League

Will the 49ers regret passing on Tom Brady twice?

2 hours ago

Kyle Shanahan seemingly has no room for storybook endings — or Hall of Fame quarterbacks — in San Francisco

With Tom Brady set on leaving New England in 2020, reports were that the NFL’s all-time passing leader pined for a move to Levi Stadium, just 25 miles from his San Mateo home, to represent his childhood team. 

Shanahan declined, believing that the Niners could find similar success with Jimmy Garoppolo. And as Brady lifted the Lombardi Trophy with Tampa Bay to cap the 2020 season, inconsistent quarterback play hamstrung a star-studded San Francisco team. 

Now, with NFL Insider Mike Sando of The Athletic theorizing that Brady’s brief retirement was a ploy to entice the Niners, Skip Bayless spent Tuesday lamenting Shanahan’s decision to pass on the GOAT … again.

"I believe Shanahan may have helped motivate Tom Brady to go win a second Super Bowl for Tampa Bay," Bayless said.

According to Seth Wickersham's book "It's Better to be Feared," when Brady was planning to leave New England, Shanahan didn’t view Brady as better than Garoppolo to a degree that he’d feel comfortable moving away from the much younger quarterback. San Francisco turned Brady away and remained committed to its ground-based offense. 

"Almost as fast as the 49ers’ interest in Brady rose, it died," Wickersham wrote. "The coaches liked Brady’s film — but didn’t love it. He was better than Garoppolo, they thought, but not that much better — not so much that it was worth trading away a locker-room leader, not to mention one who was nearly 15 years younger and coming off a Super Bowl appearance. A few days before free agency began, the 49ers decided to stick with their guy."

What Tom Brady's sudden unretirement says about the QB

What Tom Brady's sudden unretirement says about the QB
Skip Bayless breaks down the potential scenarios Tom Brady explored for his return to football.

For Bayless, that decision was inexcusable, and one he believes was spearheaded by Shanahan's pride.

"Tom Brady can fit in any offense, except you have to refit the offense around him," Bayless said. "So you have to swallow your pride."

So, how has Shanahan’s decision paid off by the numbers? 

Garoppolo has 27 touchdowns and 17 interceptions in 21 games since 2020. He suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 8 of the 2020 season. 

His most glaring deficiencies shine through in the playoffs, however, as Garoppolo's average QBR dips under 50 in the postseason.

In short, Garoppolo's numbers hardly compare to Brady's, and Bayless believes this choice will haunt San Francisco for a second time.

"This is classic Shanahan ego," Bayless said. "They're saying, ‘If he came home and won a Super Bowl here, we could take zero credit for it.’"

It appears we'll never know if that would truly be the case.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Baker Mayfield pens heartfelt letter to city of Cleveland
Cleveland Browns

Baker Mayfield pens heartfelt letter to city of Cleveland

35 mins ago
Colin Cowherd: Mitchell Trubisky is a 'high-end bridge QB'
National Football League

Colin Cowherd: Mitchell Trubisky is a 'high-end bridge QB'

3 hours ago
NFL Free Agency Tracker: Gregory headed to Denver
National Football League

NFL Free Agency Tracker: Gregory headed to Denver

18 hours ago
Should Green Bay Packers keep their core together?
Green Bay Packers

Should Green Bay Packers keep their core together?

19 hours ago
Cowboys lose Randy Gregory to Broncos after contract issue
Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys lose Randy Gregory to Broncos after contract issue

20 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesDaytona 500 Event Daytona 500College Basketball Rankings College Basketball RankingsWWE Videos WWE VideosCollege Basketball Highlights College Basketball Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes