Will Grier shines in possible final act with Cowboys after Trey Lance trade

Will Grier looked and sounded as if his last act with these Dallas Cowboys was throwing for 305 yards with star quarterback Dak Prescott as his play-caller.

Bittersweet, indeed, as the fifth-year player said.

Grier had a hand in four touchdowns in a 31-16 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in a preseason finale Saturday night, a day after the Cowboys appeared to fill his third-string role by acquiring Trey Lance in a trade with San Francisco.

With Prescott in his ear, Grier completed 29 of 35 passes with two TDs and ran for 54 yards with two more scores in a likely Dallas swan song after two seasons behind backup Cooper Rush, and not taking a snap in the regular season.

Owner Jerry Jones said Grier was emotional before the game, knowing what the Lance trade meant for his future. Grier confirmed as much after the game, pausing several times to collect himself while answering questions from reporters.

"The hardest part on me is just leaving this place, to be honest," Grier said. "Got really close with the team. That’s the toughest part about what we do. I’ve been through harder things, and I’ll rebound and be just fine."

Damien Williams had a 24-yard touchdown run for the Raiders, who were playing a few hours after NFL rushing champion Josh Jacobs ended his contract stalemate by agreeing to a one-year deal.

The loss ended a six-game preseason winning streak for Las Vegas, which was tied with Pittsburgh for the NFL’s longest after Baltimore’s record 24-game run ended at Washington last week.

After Grier’s 15-yard scoring pass to rookie running back Hunter Luepke for a 21-10 lead late in the first half, Prescott pumped his fists the same he way does after his own TDs and celebrated with offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer and coach Mike McCarthy.

When the game was over, Prescott was more subdued, pointing out that his thoughts were with Grier as he answered questions about the addition of Lance.

"It’s a tough situation, honestly," Prescott said. "Love that guy to death over there. We’re going to welcome Trey and that’s what you do for a teammate. I’m a very selfless person, so that’s not going to change by any means. But my heart’s with that guy over there right now."

Grier, whose only two regular-season games came as a rookie with Carolina in 2019, took every snap for the Cowboys with Rush entrenched in the role behind Prescott.

The starters sat for both teams, including quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo a week after his Las Vegas debut. Almost every Dallas starter didn’t play at all in the preseason.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

