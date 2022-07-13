National Football League
Will Bill Belichick ever recover from losing Tom Brady? Will Bill Belichick ever recover from losing Tom Brady?
National Football League

Will Bill Belichick ever recover from losing Tom Brady?

1 hour ago

Bill Belichick and Tom Brady gifted the New England Patriots' faithful with six Super Bowl championships.

But since the end of the 2019 season, when Brady opted to explore the nice warm weather in Tampa Bay, Belichick's squad has struggled to generate the same caliber of offense.

This has led Colin Cowherd to wonder if Belichick — a defensive-minded coach — has failed to recover from Brady's departure.

Has Bill Belichick recovered from Tom Brady's departure?

Has Bill Belichick recovered from Tom Brady's departure?
The Patriots traded former No. 1 pick N'Keal Harry to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a seventh-round pick. Hear why Colin Cowherd believes the Harry trade is another sign that Belichick and the Patriots' offense have yet to recover from TB12's departure.

"We are now just two years removed from all that culture built up in New England," Cowherd said. "All those Super Bowls, all those Ws, playoff victories, momentum, sell-out crowds; we are just two years removed."

Cowherd added: "The Patriots, in an offense-leaning league, have no No. 1 receiver, arguably no No. 2. They have a 'meh' quarterback that can't make plays with his feet, and Matt Patricia is their new offensive coordinator."

As further evidence to support his point, Cowherd pointed to the Patriots' trade of former first-round wide receiver, N'Keal Harry, who was dealt to the Chicago Bears in exchange for only a seventh-round pick.

"For the record, I thought N'Keal Harry would be a good NFL player. Maybe not great, but good," Cowher said. "It didn't work out. He had 57 catches in 36 regular-season games. He's a bust."

Since Brady left, the Patriots have maintained a potent defense, which has helped them go 17-16 over the last two seasons. But offensively, they've been average-to-poor, ranking 27th in the NFL in points and yards in 2020. In 2021, they improved to 15th in yards and sixth in points, but still lost in the AFC wild-card game.

The future doesn't look exceptionally bright on the offensive side of the ball either, with four-consecutive sub-par offensive drafts. Their most notable pick since 2019 is quarterback Mac Jones, who threw for 3,801 yards and 22 touchdowns as a rookie last season.

"This is often what happens when you give a head coach too much power," Cowherd said. "Pete Carroll had too much power. Look at the Seahawks' drafts over the last seven years. This [2022] was their best, why? Pete has less power. Belichick, weird drafts. Why? Too much power. The Matt Patricia move is beyond arrogant. It's weird."

Cowherd ended by posing the question: "If you just took the AFC East and created an all-star team, would a Patriot make it on offense?"

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
Does Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott belong among top 10 running backs?
National Football League

Does Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott belong among top 10 running backs?

2 hours ago
Trevor Lawrence among NFL QBs primed for sophomore leap
National Football League

Trevor Lawrence among NFL QBs primed for sophomore leap

3 hours ago
Is Matt Ryan final piece of Colts' Super Bowl puzzle?
National Football League

Is Matt Ryan final piece of Colts' Super Bowl puzzle?

4 hours ago
Patrick Mahomes tops QB pyramid; Tom Brady left out of top 3
National Football League

Patrick Mahomes tops QB pyramid; Tom Brady left out of top 3

4 hours ago
NFL odds: Bettors back shocking team to win division, Super Bowl
National Football League

NFL odds: Bettors back shocking team to win division, Super Bowl

5 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes