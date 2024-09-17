National Football League Why Cardinals Kyler Murray and Marvin Harrison Jr. are NFL’s next dynamic duo Published Sep. 17, 2024 5:37 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

GLENDALE, Ariz. — On first-and-10 from Arizona's 40-yard line midway through the first quarter on Sunday, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray rolled right on a play-action pass and scrambled toward the sideline to buy time. That's when Murray caught a glimpse of Marvin Harrison Jr. streaking toward the goal line.

The QB hit Harrison in stride, and the rookie receiver extended toward the goal line to complete a spectacular 60-yard touchdown.

None of it was according to script.

"That was really an off-schedule touchdown and Kyler just made something happen," Cardinals receiver Michael Wilson said after the game. "That wasn't really the route Marvin was supposed to run, nor is he supposed to get the ball on that play. But when Kyler is playing as special as he is, those kinds of things happen."

According to Wilson, Harrison was running a crossing route that's not supposed to go deeper than 12 yards. But Harrison felt open space deep because Murray got flushed out of the pocket, so he took his route higher for the big play.

"I kind of saw that pre-snap based on the play that we called," Harrison said. "I knew I had the over route. And once Kyler scrambled to the right, I felt like there was going to be nobody deep there.

"Obviously, with Kyler and his ability to extend the play, you always have to be ready and know what you want to do if he scrambles. I just took it high. He had great vision and saw me, and we connected on a big play there."

The touchdown was an example of the budding connection between the 27-year-old Murray and the 22-year-old Harrison, which Wilson expects to see grow and blossom over the next decade.

"Kyler is a world-class talent," Wilson said. "And No. 18 is a world-class talent, too. They both have a great feel for the game. Not only do they have the tangible stuff, but the intangible stuff that you can't really measure. They understand and have a wherewithal, knowing how to create space, create separation. … I think it's just the start."

With talented pass-catching combinations like Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce and Matthew Stafford to Cooper Kupp easing into the back half of their careers, Murray and Harrison Jr. have the potential to develop into one of the most dynamic tandems in the NFL.

Of course, those two have a long way to go to catch Harrison Jr.'s father, Marvin Harrison Sr., and Peyton Manning, who hold the NFL record for pass-catching tandems with 112 career touchdowns.

Peyton Manning and Marvin Harrison Sr. connected for 112 career touchdowns with the Colts, the NFL record for a QB-WR tandem. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Since the start of the 2021 season, Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs have the most touchdowns (29), followed by Stafford and Kupp (28), Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase (27) and a tie between Mahomes and Kelce (26) and Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb (26).

Allen and Diggs are no longer together, with the receiver having been traded to the Houston Texans. Kupp is injured again. Chase is dealing with contract issues, and Kelce is slowing down as he nears age 35.

So, Murray and Harrison could be the next big quarterback-receiver combo. Harrison quickly rebounded from a poor effort in Week 1 by posting one of the most dominant performances by a rookie in recent memory, with four catches for 130 yards and two scores in a blowout win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Harrison Jr.'s 130 yards in the first quarter were more than his father had in any game during his rookie season in 1996. Harrison Sr.'s season high that year was 106 in Week 15.

"Honestly, you guys are going to think I'm a liar, but the ball went where it should go, you know what I mean?" head coach Jonathan Gannon said about Harrison's fast start. "They were doing some different things that we had a plan for, I would say. They threw some curveballs, too. I just thought it was a good plan in place and 18 got going today."

What makes the connection between Murray and Harrison Jr. special is Murray's unique ability to play off-schedule and Harrison's ability, at 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds, to quickly adjust and get up to speed.

"We see things the same way," Murray said. "Obviously, we've got to continue to get better together. There were some mishaps there that I think we both feel like we can be better on, especially myself. But personality, and just a love for the game — I think those are two components that just allow for us to kind of be seamless."

Murray finished 17-of-21 for 266 yards and three touchdowns, with no interceptions for a perfect 158.3 passer rating. But his only four incompletions were throws to Harrison Jr., something that will serve as fuel for the rookie receiver as he prepares to face the Detroit Lions in Week 3.

"Four incompletions for Kyler and they were all to me — that's definitely unacceptable," Harrison said. "I'm going to continue to get better and develop that chemistry, develop that relationship.

"As we get more game reps, I'm sure it will come. It's still Week 2, we've got 15 more weeks left, so I'm not worried."

The rest of the league, however, should be.

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on Twitter at @eric_d_williams .

