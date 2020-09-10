National Football League Which NFL Team Will Win It All? 25 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

We're just hours away from the 2020 NFL season kicking off, meaning there's precious little time left to get preseason Super Bowl picks in.

And while anybody can make a prediction when there's a body of work to look at ... preseason picks are where the real bragging rights are found.

Here's a collection of what some of the experts are saying, along with championship odds from the bookmakers at FOX Bet.

Kansas City Chiefs (+600)

The betting favorites heading into the season, Kansas City is looking to become the first team to repeat since the 2003-04 New England Patriots. Patrick Mahomes & Co. has Shannon Sharpe ⁠— a guy who knows a thing or two about winning the Lombardi Trophy ⁠— sold on running it back.

"At the end of the day, I went with Kansas City, because of Mahomes and that offense."

Unsurprisingly, Sharpe isn't alone in his assessment. Here's Nate Burleson weighing in on Good Morning Football:

"I'm going with K.C. Back-to-back Super Bowl champions, baby! With this man (Mahomes) as your MVP."

Chris Broussard, who's on a streak of picking the preseason champion twice already, is also aboard the Chiefs bandwagon:

"I've got the Kansas City Chiefs repeating over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Yes, Patrick Mahomes beats Tom Brady yet again in a big game to win the Super Bowl."

Broussard's co-host, Rob Parker, picked another AFC powerhouse, which leads us to ...

Baltimore Ravens (+650)

Second only to the Chiefs in FOX Bet's championship odds, the Ravens are a hot commodity. Said Parker:

"Ravens win the Super Bowl. Lamar Jackson is the Super Bowl MVP. There you go."

That's a sentiment Skip Bayless can get on board with:

Dan Patrick's a fan of Baltimore as well, citing their talented roster and Jackson reaching new heights:

"[The Ravens] added to their roster. They've got great tight ends there, a couple of deep threats. And you've got Lamar Jackson ... I'm really basing this on Lamar Jackson continuing to grow as a quarterback."

That accounts for two of the AFC's big dogs, but is there a dark horse? Kyle Brandt is rolling with an unconventional pick ...

Pittsburgh Steelers (+2500)

The Steelers aren't a team on the tip of many tongues this preseason, but they're welcoming back a strong defense and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger returns from injury. Said Brandt:

"I got the Steelers. I'm taking a risk on Ben. I don't care, it feels beautiful! The defense, Tomlin, No. 7. One last job riding out to the O.K. Corral."

What about the NFC? Any love there? How about the defending NFC champions ...

San Francisco 49ers (+900)

For three quarters against the Chiefs, it looked like the Niners were on their way to a sixth Super Bowl title. Then a 21-point Chiefs rally in the fourth happened, and the rest was history.

Do Jimmy Garoppolo and the Niners, who are FOX Bet's favorites to come out of the NFC, have the goods to make a return trip? Chris Collinsworth thinks they do.

"I'm going the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Super Bowl playing the 49ers. The 49ers come back and win it and there you go."

Another familiar squad could also make noise this season, too ...

New Orleans Saints (+1200)

Kay Adams has been riding with the Saints for a while and believes it's do-or-die time for Drew Brees' loaded team.

"I'm the band [on] the Titanic. I am the ride-or-die of all ride-or-dies ... I am on my last ride, Saints, so you better be on notice. This is it."

And if you're looking for a somewhat unconventional pick to win it all, how about ...

Seattle Seahawks (+2200)

Russell Wilson's team is still looking for redemption for 2015's fateful loss to the Patriots in Super Bowl XLIX. Yes, that play:

Do they have the right ingredients to make a return to football's biggest stage after a five-year hiatus? CBS's Zach Gelb is all-in on Wilson and the Seahawks:

"You get redemption for Pete Carroll. You get redemption for Russell Wilson. And the Seahawks, led by Russell Wilson, get another Super Bowl victory ... and this is a career-defining moment for Russell Wilson ..."

