National Football League Where Baker Mayfield fits in the QB 'pyramid of success' 1 hour ago

For legendary UCLA coach John Wooden, the keys to success were more often mental than physical.

The 10-time NCAA champion constructed his famous "Pyramid of Success," omitting traits like shooting and passing for off-court skills, including intentness, poise and friendship.

Colin Cowherd took inspiration from Wooden for his analysis of Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, who looks to be leaving Cleveland with the franchise claiming they want "an adult" in the room, per a report from ESPN's Chris Mortensen.

In doing so, Cowherd outlined his pyramid of quarterback success on "The Herd" Thursday, adding that Mayfield falls short in a number of these categories.

"Quarterback is different," Cowherd said. "You're the face of the franchise. You touch the ball. You have your weekly press conference at the podium. They don't ask [other positions] to do that. And most of this stuff, Baker Mayfield has failed at."

Here's Colin's explanation of all six tiers on his pyramid:

6. Willingness to take one for the team

Colin's thoughts: "Eli Manning was legendary at this. They lost, he went right to the New York media. They won, Eli let others talk. Don't always try to be right every time you lose, find fault in yourself. That plays hugely in the locker room. Be willing to take one for the team."

Baker's outlook: During a 2020 ESPN appearance, Mayfield said that he would "take all the blame" for the Browns' disappointing 6-10 record and also took responsibility after Cleveland's 45-7 loss against New England last season.

5. Emotional discipline

Colin's thoughts: "Would you want a pilot who freaked out in turbulence but was cheering in the cockpit during a landing? Would you want a financial planner selling everything on a bad day? Don't get too high. Don't get too low. I don't mind a fist pump. But I'm kind of looking for a grownup there."

Baker's outlook: Mayfield suffered with well-documented discipline issues at Oklahoma, and his Browns offenses have often struggled with penalties.

4. A unifying force

Colin's thoughts: "Can you bring the owner, the GM and the players together? Some guys are country boys. Some guys are city guys. Some guys are veterans. Some guys are rookies. [Tom] Brady is a great unifying force. He introduces himself to everybody. We all know who you are. Tom unifies the owner, the fans and the boosters. Forget the media, don't have to unify them, but you [have to] unify people."

Baker's outlook: The Akron Beacon-Journal suggested that the Browns' locker room was choosing sides between Odell Beckham Jr. and Mayfield, with John Johnson III saying that most players would have welcomed Beckham that.

3. Physical reliability

Colin's thoughts: "You take care of yourself. Some of that is luck [like] Eli Manning. Some of it's just good genes. He stayed healthier than Peyton. That was a little bit luck — Justin Herbert. Josh Allen. Those guys are just you can look at a body and say, 'That body's gonna last for a long time.'"

Baker's outlook: Mayfield played through a fractured humerus bone and other shoulder issues last season but was labeled a low injury risk by Draft Sharks ahead of the 2022 season.

2. Bizarre commitment to the craft

Colin's thoughts: "People will call you weird, strange. My wife just doesn't get Tom Brady. And I'm like, 'that's why he's the best ever.' Like Kobe Bryant or Michael Jordan. You're bizarrely obsessed with your craft. It means a lot to you. You don't have a big wide social circle outside of football. As Tom Brady said, ‘I could watch film all day.’ If you have a lot of hobbies, you're not a franchise quarterback."

Baker's outlook: There isn't much information about many of Mayfield's hobbies besides his dancing, but he was gotten in trouble for various off-field controversies.

1. Likability

Colin's thoughts: "People like Justin Herbert, for example. I have friends all in the Chargers' organization. Everybody likes him. The kind of guy going on a road trip everybody's like, ‘Oh invite Justin, invite Lamar [Jackson].’ Kyler Murray struggles with this, Jay Cutler struggled with this a lot. Aaron Rodgers struggles with this. Forget just the arm and everything. This stuff matters."

Baker's outlook: Skip Bayless reported last November that Odell Beckham Jr. held an aura and likability in the locker room that Baker Mayfield didn't have.

