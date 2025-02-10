National Football League
When is the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl parade?
National Football League

When is the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl parade?

Published Feb. 10, 2025 11:29 a.m. ET

The Eagles have done it again, and Philadelphia is ready to celebrate in epic fashion.

In a thrilling Super Bowl 59 showdown in New Orleans, Jalen Hurts and the Eagles took down the Kansas City Chiefs, putting an end to their bid for a historic three-peat. The victory marks Philly’s second Super Bowl title, sending the city into a frenzy.

It’s been a long wait since the unforgettable parade of 2018, but the time has finally come for fans to flood the streets once again.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s what you need to know to be part of the celebration.

A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith shower Nick Sirianni with Gatorade during Super Bowl LIX

A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith shower Nick Sirianni with Gatorade during Super Bowl LIX

When is the Eagles Super Bowl parade?

  • Date: Friday, February 14
  • Start time: TBD

Don Smolenski, Eagles president, confirmed that the Super Bowl parade will take place on Friday, February 14th, 2025. A start time has yet to be confirmed.

How to watch the Eagles Super Bowl parade

NFL Network will cover the celebration in Philadelphia and have it available to stream on NFL.com.

Eagles' Super Bowl parade route

The city might choose to follow the same path as the legendary 2018 celebration, kicking off the parade at Broad Street and Pattison Avenue before making its way up the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, culminating at the iconic Philadelphia Museum of Art. It is currently unknown what the parade route will be. 

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: How to watch Super Bowl 2025: Date, time, TV channel, stream for Chiefs vs Eagles

How to watch Super Bowl 2025: Date, time, TV channel, stream for Chiefs vs Eagles

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsSuper Bowl 2025 image Super Bowl 2025Daytona 500 Image Daytona 500Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Image Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes