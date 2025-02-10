National Football League When is the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl parade? Published Feb. 10, 2025 11:29 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Eagles have done it again, and Philadelphia is ready to celebrate in epic fashion.

In a thrilling Super Bowl 59 showdown in New Orleans, Jalen Hurts and the Eagles took down the Kansas City Chiefs, putting an end to their bid for a historic three-peat. The victory marks Philly’s second Super Bowl title, sending the city into a frenzy.

It’s been a long wait since the unforgettable parade of 2018, but the time has finally come for fans to flood the streets once again.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s what you need to know to be part of the celebration.

A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith shower Nick Sirianni with Gatorade during Super Bowl LIX

When is the Eagles Super Bowl parade?

Date: Friday, February 14

Start time: TBD

Don Smolenski, Eagles president, confirmed that the Super Bowl parade will take place on Friday, February 14th, 2025. A start time has yet to be confirmed.

How to watch the Eagles Super Bowl parade

NFL Network will cover the celebration in Philadelphia and have it available to stream on NFL.com.

Eagles' Super Bowl parade route

The city might choose to follow the same path as the legendary 2018 celebration, kicking off the parade at Broad Street and Pattison Avenue before making its way up the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, culminating at the iconic Philadelphia Museum of Art. It is currently unknown what the parade route will be.

share