What's Next: How the Steelers Can Win With Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers emerged from his annual offseason darkness retreat over the weekend and confirmed what we expected all along: He will be the starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2026.

Perhaps head coach Mike McCarthy can turn back the hands of time and help Rodgers rediscover the magic that helped him become a four-time MVP and first-ballot Hall of Famer. The second marriage between the one-time Super Bowl champion coach and his former franchise quarterback is a last-ditch effort by the AFC North reigning champions to make another run at a title with a veteran-laden roster featuring former All-Pros and Pro Bowlers.

While the 2020 version of Rodgers with this roster would undoubtedly rank as a Super Bowl front-runner, this current iteration faces long odds of knocking off the NFL’s heavyweights with a 42-year-old quarterback directing a redesigned offense with a respected quarterback whisperer at the helm.

Aaron Rodgers #12 speaks with head coach Mike McCarthy of the Green Bay Packers against the Seattle Seahawks during the 2015 NFC Championship Game at CenturyLink Field on January 18, 2015 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Say what you will about McCarthy, but he is coming off a successful run with Dak Prescott that saw the four-time Pro Bowler play the best ball of his career while guiding the Cowboys to three straight 12-win seasons within a five-year span. Considering McCarthy also led the Green Bay Packers to eight double-digit win seasons in a 13-year period with Rodgers and Brett Favre leading the way, the grizzled veteran coach will give his former pupil the best chance to end his career (on a high note).

From Gunslinger To Game Manager

The quarterback he inherits in Pittsburgh is drastically different from the one who helped him win his only Super Bowl win. The Rodgers who dazzled as an improvisational wizard in the 2010s has become a stationary pea shooter who peppers opponents with quick-rhythm throws at short range. Last season, Rodgers led the NFL in the percentage of throws that did not travel beyond the line of scrimmage (32.5%), per Next Gen Stats.

Additionally, the 22-year pro finished with the fastest time-to-throw average (2.59 seconds), using a variety of screens, swings and quick routes to counter heavy pressure from defensive coordinators intent on disrupting his passing rhythm. Rodgers’ extensive utilization of "tags" (attaching a quick game concept to a running play) and audibles led to a bunch of "catch it and rip it" throws to the perimeter.

With Rodgers excelling at small ball at this stage of his career, McCarthy must tweak his playbook to accentuate his QB1’s strengths (football intelligence, diagnostic skills, and experience) while minimizing his weaknesses (athleticism, mobility and fear of being hit ) in the pocket. In addition, he must fix the Steelers’ offensive line woes and upgrade the personnel to close the gap on their opponents.

Aaron Rodgers #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks to pass against the Houston Texans in the first quarter of an NFL wild card playoff game at Acrisure Stadium on January 12, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Adjusting the playbook to maximize Rodgers’ talent will be an ongoing process that extends to the regular season, with McCarthy routinely bouncing schematic ideas off the veteran to determine which plays should remain on the call sheet. Despite their extensive history and collective success in Green Bay, the duo cannot rely on nostalgia to spark a change in Pittsburgh.

The veteran offensive architect must rework the playbook to feature more than the shotgun and spread concepts that were staples in the Packers’ playbook. Although Rodgers’ lack of mobility limits the Steelers’ under-center options, particularly the bootleg and naked package, the utilization of play-action could open up the field for the four-time MVP and create more big-play opportunities for the offense.

Souped-Up Supporting Cast

As Rodgers settles into his role as a game manager, the Steelers’ supporting cast must handle the heavy lifting for the offense to play at a top-10 level. The playcaller, playmakers and protectors must grade out as honors students for their work to help the veteran close the gap on the elite quarterbacks throughout the AFC. To their credit, the Steelers have upgraded the talent around Rodgers with wideouts Michael Pittman (acquired via trade) and Germie Bernard (selected No. 47 overall in the 2026 draft) to add a pair of dependable "chain movers" to the lineup.

With an ultra-physical receiver (Pittman) and a polished route runner (Bernard) joining DK Metcalf, Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington, the Steelers have surrounded Rodgers with a diverse collection of rugged playmakers who can consistently win on short and intermediate routes within a 10-yard box to build out an efficient, ball-control passing game. The combination of size, strength and skill should enable Rodgers to throw the slants, stick routes, and screens that are staples of the quick-rhythm aerial attack that he prefers.

Michael Pittman Jr. #11 of the Indianapolis Colts lines up before the snap during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 22, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Additionally, the aggressiveness and physicality of the Steelers’ perimeter players should bolster the team’s running game, as the unit becomes a bigger part of a blocking scheme that pits wideouts and tight ends on linebackers and safeties. If the Steelers can get buy-in from their pass-catchers to make strong contributions as blockers in the running game, McCarthy can establish the punishing ground attack he needs to alleviate pressure on his quarterback.

Pittsburgh invested heavily in the running game this offseason, with offensive lineman Max Iheanachor and Gennings Dunker coming aboard as key picks in the 2026 draft. The young duo is slated to play on the right side at right tackle and right guard, respectively, with Troy Fautanu potentially moving to left tackle if Broderick Jones is unable to play early in the season.

The reshuffled lineup should enable the Steelers to put their "best five" on the field and control the line of scrimmage. Moreover, the team can throw in Freiermuth and Washington to create a robust "12" personnel package (one running back, two tight ends and two wide receivers) to maul opponents with a downhill running game.

The Steelers’ running back corps (Rico Dowdle, Jaylen Warren and Kaleb Johnson) is built to grind it out on various downhill runs behind a massive offensive line that should be able to generate a consistent push at the point of attack. The three-headed monster in the backfield features a trio of runners with complementary skills, which should lead to more continuity and consistency in the running game.

Rico Dowdle #5 of the Carolina Panthers runs onto the field prior to an NFL wild card playoff football game against the Los Angeles Rams at Bank of America Stadium on January 10, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Although Rodgers will retain his veto power at the line, the Steelers’ upgraded front line and backfield should lead to a greater commitment to a "ground-and-pound" approach that yields better performance and production from a unit that wants to dominate time of possession and protect a quarterback in the twilight of his career.

While Rodgers is no longer the dazzling playmaker who could single-handedly tilt the game in his team’s direction with his spectacular play, the Steelers’ upgraded supporting cast should enable the fading superstar to lead another playoff run in a managerial role.