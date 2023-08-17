National Football League What's in store for Garrett Wilson's sophomore season? Odds, predictions Published Aug. 17, 2023 11:09 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

If you happen to watch "Hard Knocks" on HBO, you know that Robert Saleh isn't happy with sections of his offense right now.

But the one thing on that side of the ball that does appear to be working is Aaron Rodgers to Garrett Wilson.

What's in store for the young WR this upcoming season now that he has Rodgers? The oddsmakers say a lot.

Rodgers is in his first season with the Jets, and Wilson is in his second year in the league, but the film from training camp says the twosome is already clicking.

ADVERTISEMENT

Check out this clip from Wednesday morning:

While Wilson isn't quite yet considered in the upper echelon of receivers when it comes to the sportsbooks, he's right there. Case in point: At FanDuel Sportsbook, Wilson is currently tied with CeeDee Lamb at ninth (+1800) to lead the league in receiving touchdowns, but the eight players ahead of them each have a case to be the best pass-catcher in the league, including Ja'Marr Chase (+700), Travis Kelce (+750) and Justin Jefferson (+1100), among others.

Wilson and Lamb are also tied at +2000 to have the most receiving yards this upcoming season, trailing only the likes of Tyreek Hill (+1000), Stefon Diggs (+1600) and Davante Adams (+1600), among other perennial Pro Bowlers.

Wilson — en route to winning AP Offensive Rookie of the Year last season — put up 1,103 receiving yards and four touchdowns as a first-year player in 2022. This season, the Over/Under on Wilson's receiving yards is set at 1,125.5 and the O/U on his receiving TDs is 7.5, meaning he is expected to take at least a small leap in both categories with Rodgers under center.

Upon taking the field with Wilson, Rodgers said last month that the young wideout reminds him of his former partner in crime in Green Bay, Adams. One of Rodgers' other former targets doubled down on that comparison from the future Hall of Fame QB.

"I see a guy that can easily be the No. 1 receiver in the National Football League. … One thing that people don't understand about Davante Adams is his football IQ is second to none. He is a quarterback playing the wide receiver position. I don't know how the football IQ of Garrett Wilson is, but if Aaron Rodgers can get him even close to the football IQ of Davante Adams, with the ability that he has, good luck to everybody trying to guard him."

Follow along on FOX Sports for the latest news on the Jets, Wilson, the NFL and the rest of the sports world.

&amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

share