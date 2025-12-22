What game is Tom Brady calling today? Week 17 schedule
Tom Brady is back for Year 2 in the broadcast booth. He will continue the 2025 season on the call for the Week 17 Philadelphia Eagles at Buffalo Bills matchup. Keep reading for more information on Tom Brady's 2025 NFL broadcasting schedule, including matchups, dates, and times:
What game is Tom Brady calling this week?
Week 17 of the NFL season will feature Tom Brady calling the Philadelphia Eagles at Buffalo Bills in Buffalo.
What time is the game?
Kick off for the game is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET.
What channel is the game on?
The Eagles vs. Bills will air on FOX. It will also be available to be streamed FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App and FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
Where is the game being played?
The game is being played at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY.
Who's calling the game with Brady?
Kevin Burkhardt will be in the booth with Brady, while Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi report from the sidelines.
