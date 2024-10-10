National Football League What game is Tom Brady calling this week? Week 6 broadcasting schedule Updated Oct. 10, 2024 10:11 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Tom Brady will be on the call for the Dallas Cowboys' Week 6 matchup at home against the Detroit Lions.

Here's pertinent information regarding the Week 5 matchup:

What time is the game?

4:25 p.m. ET

What channel is the game on?

FOX and the FOX Sports app

Where is the game being played?

AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

Who's calling the game with Brady?

Kevin Burkhardt will be in the booth with Brady, while Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi report from the sidelines.

How have both teams fared this season?

Dallas is 3-2 and in second place in the NFC East. Detroit is 3-1 and in second place in the NFC North. Last week, the Cowboys beat the Steelers 20-17, while the Lions beat the Seahawks, 42-29.

What happened the last time they faced off?

The Cowboys beat the Lions, 20-19 last December. The Lions had a chance to tie the score after a late touchdown, but instead went for a two-point conversion, which failed.

