What 49ers legends say about Trey Lance

The relationship between Jimmy Garoppolo and Niners Nation reached an icy point three months ago.

Yes, San Francisco undoubtedly had a good season, advancing all the way to the NFC title game. Still, it could be argued that the 49ers advanced that far in spite of Garoppolo.

For instance, in the divisional round against Green Bay, Garoppolo nearly squandered a standout performance from his defensive teammates, completing just 11 passes, taking four sacks and throwing a costly interception. Somehow, the Niners pulled out a 13-10 victory.

Fast-forward to the NFL offseason and backup Trey Lance is poised to overtake Garoppolo for the starting position "sooner than later," according to coach Kyle Shanahan.

Many of Lance's biggest admirers are all-time greats in red and gold — Jerry Rice, Steve Young, Frank Gore and Joe Montana have all spoken highly of the young quarterback this offseason, yet stand divided on whether Lance should take the reins as QB1 this season.

"I see a guy that's really raw with a very strong arm," Rice told CBS Sports HQ in March. "[He] has that 'it factor,' where he can go out and elevate his teammates."

With 22,895 career receiving yards, Rice has created poetic separation within the NFL record books — totaling 5,403 more yards than second-place Larry Fitzgerald — and is widely considered the greatest receiver in NFL history. He also helped forge the league's best quarterback-receiver partnership with Montana, according to NFL Network, winning consecutive Super Bowls in 1988 and 1989.

Rice also praised Lance's relationship with his wideouts, an encouraging endorsement given Rice's unparalleled receiving credentials.

"Listening to Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, all those guys, they really believe in Trey Lance," Rice said. "And I think he's going to have a great season this year. I'm sure the players, just from working out with this guy during the week, during practice, they have a pretty good perception of what he's capable of doing."

Rice's fellow pitch ‘n’ catch partner and another one of the NFL's elite players, Steve Young, also acknowledged Lance's lack of experience but raved about his potential.

"I think that he's awesomely raw," Young said on KNBR's "Tolbert, Krueger and Brooks" last season. "And emphasis on both of the words. He's not starting from zero but if he's at a 2, and he's going to get to a 10, we are going to watch all of that."

The San Francisco front office tried to create a clear-cut path for Lance to assume the starting position, with Shanahan admitting the team attempted to trade Garoppolo in March. However, Garoppolo's shoulder surgery broke down trade talks, and with a return date slated for July, Shanahan has remained coy on which quarterback he expects to start in the fall.

Gore — the veteran running back who plans to sign a one-day contract to retire with the team — weighed in on San Francisco's quarterback controversy, stating that he needs to see more from Lance to feel comfortable starting him under center.

"We've got to wait until he gets on the field to see," Gore said last week on a Bovada Instagram Live. "I can't say if he's the long-term answer right now because I didn't see a lot. But coming out of college, he did have talent, and they traded up a lot to get him."

Montana might feel a definite sense of déjà vu from Garoppolo and Lance's dynamic, recalling Young's bid to take his starting position years ago, so it's not surprising that he's siding with Garoppolo's experience and relationship with the players.

"I think they should keep Jimmy until they find somebody that helps," Montana told "The Ringer" in February. "I don't think Trey is ready to play yet. For myself and after talking to some of the players, it's one of those things that if you can keep Jimmy healthy, he plays well enough to get you here."

Whether it comes this season or in the following years, however, it seems inevitable that Lance will try and lead San Francisco back to the heights of Young and Montana in the coming years.

