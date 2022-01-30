Watch NFC Championship with NFL stars in our Live Tailgate

National Football League
The stars will align both on the field and in the studio as the NFC Championship Game takes center stage at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

While the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers handle their business in the game, FOX Sports has another treat for football fans to complement the action.

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram Jr., Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden, Saints edge-rusher Cameron Jordan and former Super Bowl champion corner Aqib Talib will join FOX Sports' NFC Championship Live Tailgate for the matchup.

The foursome will discuss all things football from an unrivaled veteran perspective, while adding their predictions and insight on the matchup, taking fan questions and reminiscing on some of their own experiences within the game.

Be sure to submit your questions via social media (@NFLonFOX), tune in to all of FOX Sports’ digital platforms – from Twitter to YouTube to Facebook – and stay tuned here for all the best moments from Sunday’s Live Tailgate.

Here are some predictions from both Talib and Ingram ahead of Sunday's contest:

Talib:

"This is the moment for the Rams to enter the championship arena. It’s time for the Rams to go get there. The Niners have beat them six straight, but I think it will change right here in the NFC Championship. So, the Rams come out with the win, and they win by 10 points."

Ingram:

"I think that's a tough matchup for the Rams. I don't have a score prediction, but The Niners' defense is strong, they've got the edge pressure and a good secondary, and one of the best middle linebackers in the game. Their run game creates problems, you got runners in the backfield, Trent Williams anchoring that offensive line, you got Deebo in the backfield and running routes on the outside, plus Kittle.

