National Football League
Washington's Wright joins SFY
National Football League

Washington's Wright joins SFY

5 hours ago

Jason Wright, the Washington Football Team's new president, joined Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho on FS1's Speak for Yourself on Tuesday to discuss his hiring and his path to revitalizing a struggling Washington franchise.

Wright made history on Monday, becoming the first Black team president and youngest team president in NFL history.

And on Tuesday, Wright tackled the idea that the color of his skin influenced the hiring process.

“If there’s a white brother out there who played 7 years in the NFL, got a top 5 MBA, became a partner at a consulting firm & led businesses through transformations for the last 8 years and I beat him out because I’m black, I apologize.”

Wright, a former running back, spent seven years in the league (2004-2010) with the San Francisco 49ers, Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns and Arizona Cardinals. He is only the fourth former player to hold the position of president within an NFL franchise. 

Wright will be "responsible for leading the organization's business divisions, including operations, finance, sales, and marketing," according to a team press release.

After his NFL career, Wright graduated with an MBA from the University of Chicago and spent the last seven years at the consulting firm McKinsey & Company, where he focused on anti-racism, inclusion and diversity practices in business.

He explained how his experiences as a player and a businessman will mix to inform his decision-making in an NFL front office.

"I keep a set of counselors and mentors around me at all times. They know my values. They know how I want to act. And I think those folks are going to help me find my way in this new role of how those two identities blend together."

Wright joins an organization that has one playoff win since 1999 and has not made it to the postseason since 2015. And in recent months, the franchise has been in the spotlight due to reports of organizational dysfunction and a toxic work environment, and it is currently in the process of rebranding.

Wright said Tuesday that he is ready to take on what lies ahead in Washington.

"I actually think every Chief Executive should be challenged with not necessarily changing the culture, but it might be improving the culture."

Get more from National Football League Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
National Football League

Alex Smith’s Story of Perseverance

Alex Smith’s Story of Perseverance
Alex Smith took his most critical steps to completing a comeback from an injury that threatened both his career and his life, Martin Rogers writes.
3 hours ago
National Football League

Titans Rule Out Fans for Opener

Titans Rule Out Fans for Opener
The Tennessee Titans become the latest NFL team to announce that fans will not be allowed at their home-opener.
8 hours ago
National Football League

Chiefs Plan For Reduced Fan Capacity

Chiefs Plan For Reduced Fan Capacity
The NFL season is just weeks away, and the Chiefs envision having fans in the stands when it gets here.
1 day ago
National Football League

Bryant To Audition in Baltimore

Bryant To Audition in Baltimore
Former Cowboys WR Dez Bryant is expected to travel to Baltimore this week to work out for the Ravens.
1 day ago
National Football League

Wright Named NFL's First Black President

Wright Named NFL's First Black President
The Washington Football Team hired former running back Jason Wright as team president on Monday.
1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks