National Football League
Washington Football Team vs. Buffalo Bills odds: How to bet, picks, more Washington Football Team vs. Buffalo Bills odds: How to bet, picks, more
National Football League

Washington Football Team vs. Buffalo Bills odds: How to bet, picks, more

2 hours ago

The Washington Football Team will take on the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in this Week 3 matchup. Both teams, which made the playoffs last year, come into this game with a 1-1 record.

Quarterback Taylor Heinicke led Washington to a win over the New York Giants in Week 2 with 336 passing yards and 2 touchdowns. But, this Sunday will be a step up in competition for Heinicke and Co. against a balanced Bills team.

Buffalo comes into this game off of a 35-0 drubbing of the Miami Dolphins. QB Josh Allen passed for 179 yards and 2 touchdowns, but the real star of the victory was the Bills' defense.

Washington will rely on their strong defense and running game to limit Buffalo, but will that be enough to cover against one of the AFC's elite?

Here are the odds, point spreads, moneylines, total scoring over/under, and picks you need to make your bets at FOX Bet.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM @ BUFFALO BILLS (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Bills -7 (Bills favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Washington covers)
Moneyline: Bills -350 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.86 total); Washington +280 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)
Total scoring over/under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd: "I like Washington. Veteran coach and they had extra time to prepare. 

"Their defensive line has not played well. That is going to be a point of emphasis for Ron Rivera. In two games, that wildly talented defensive line has not played well. This is a Buffalo offensive line that has its challenges, we saw that in Week 1 against Pittsburgh

"The Washington coaches trust Heinicke. They let him throw 46 times against the Giants, so the staff trusts him. Also, they have Terry McLaurin, who is virtually unstoppable.

"I think Washington keeps it close, but Buffalo wins."

PICK: Washington (+7 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 7 points (or win outright)

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
Gambling
share story
NFL Week 3 Odds, Point Spreads
National Football League

NFL Week 3 Odds, Point Spreads

NFL Week 3 Odds, Point Spreads
Week 3 is underway. Check out the lines on every game and picks from our analysts here.
11 mins ago
How To Bet: Bears-Browns
National Football League

How To Bet: Bears-Browns

How To Bet: Bears-Browns
Betting odds and Colin Cowherd's expert pick for the Week 3 matchup between the Chicago Bears and the Cleveland Browns.
2 hours ago
Colin's Blazin' 5: Week 3
National Football League

Colin's Blazin' 5: Week 3

Colin's Blazin' 5: Week 3
Colin Cowherd breaks down his top five betting picks for a loaded Week 3 in the NFL. Check out who he's favoring.
6 hours ago
Sammy's Best Early CFB and NFL Bets
National Football League

Sammy's Best Early CFB and NFL Bets

Sammy's Best Early CFB and NFL Bets
From Eagles-Cowboys to a two-team teaser, Sammy P has lined up his top bets for both NFL Week 3 and CFB Week 4.
19 hours ago
How to Bet Jets-Broncos
National Football League

How to Bet Jets-Broncos

How to Bet Jets-Broncos
The best way to bet on Jets vs. Broncos? Our betting expert has a two-team teaser lined up that you won't want to miss.
20 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes