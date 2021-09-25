National Football League Washington Football Team vs. Buffalo Bills odds: How to bet, picks, more 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Washington Football Team will take on the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in this Week 3 matchup. Both teams, which made the playoffs last year, come into this game with a 1-1 record.

Quarterback Taylor Heinicke led Washington to a win over the New York Giants in Week 2 with 336 passing yards and 2 touchdowns. But, this Sunday will be a step up in competition for Heinicke and Co. against a balanced Bills team.

Buffalo comes into this game off of a 35-0 drubbing of the Miami Dolphins. QB Josh Allen passed for 179 yards and 2 touchdowns, but the real star of the victory was the Bills' defense.

Washington will rely on their strong defense and running game to limit Buffalo, but will that be enough to cover against one of the AFC's elite?

Here are the odds, point spreads, moneylines, total scoring over/under, and picks you need to make your bets at FOX Bet .

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM @ BUFFALO BILLS (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Bills -7 (Bills favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Washington covers)

Moneyline: Bills -350 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.86 total); Washington +280 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)

Total scoring over/under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd: "I like Washington. Veteran coach and they had extra time to prepare.

"Their defensive line has not played well. That is going to be a point of emphasis for Ron Rivera. In two games, that wildly talented defensive line has not played well. This is a Buffalo offensive line that has its challenges, we saw that in Week 1 against Pittsburgh.

"The Washington coaches trust Heinicke. They let him throw 46 times against the Giants, so the staff trusts him. Also, they have Terry McLaurin, who is virtually unstoppable.

"I think Washington keeps it close, but Buffalo wins."

PICK: Washington (+7 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 7 points (or win outright)

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.