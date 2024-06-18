Washington Commanders reach $1.3 million lawsuit settlement with state of Virginia
The Washington Commanders have settled a lawsuit with Virginia over their handling of season-ticket deposits under previous ownership, the last litigation remaining from that situation a decade ago.
The $1.3 million settlement with Virginia includes returning $600,000 to nearly 500 fans who were affected. The team settled similar suits with Maryland in 2022 and the District of Columbia in 2023.
"Our investigation found that the Commanders' prior ownership unlawfully retained security deposits for years after they should have been returned to consumers," Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares said. "I thank the team's current ownership for cooperating with this investigation, and for working toward rectifying the consumer harm we identified."
Dan Snyder owned the team at the time. A group led by Josh Harris bought the Commanders last year for a North American professional sports record $6.05 billion.
"We are pleased that this settlement has been reached resolving issues that occurred under prior ownership," the Commanders said in a statement.
Along with the $600,000, the team agreed to pay $600,000 in civil penalties and another $100,000 for attorneys fees and other costs involved in the investigation, which launched in 2022.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
-
AFC North — Ravens, Bengals, Browns, Steelers — to be featured on in-season 'Hard Knocks'
Chiefs DT Isaiah Buggs arrested on domestic violence, burglary charge
2025 Super Bowl LIX odds: 49ers, Chiefs co-favorites with minicamps ending
-
2024-25 NFL MVP odds: Patrick Mahomes favored, C.J. Stroud rises
2024-25 NFL odds: Will J.J. McCarthy land at bottom of Vikings depth chart?
2024 NFL odds: Caleb Williams remains OROY favorite, McCarthy tumbles
-
Super Bowl locations, dates for 2025, 2026, 2027
2024 NFL uniforms: Ravens unveil 'Purple Rising' alternate helmets
From NFL star to mental health mentor, Aldon Smith joins 'All Facts No Breaks'
-
AFC North — Ravens, Bengals, Browns, Steelers — to be featured on in-season 'Hard Knocks'
Chiefs DT Isaiah Buggs arrested on domestic violence, burglary charge
2025 Super Bowl LIX odds: 49ers, Chiefs co-favorites with minicamps ending
-
2024-25 NFL MVP odds: Patrick Mahomes favored, C.J. Stroud rises
2024-25 NFL odds: Will J.J. McCarthy land at bottom of Vikings depth chart?
2024 NFL odds: Caleb Williams remains OROY favorite, McCarthy tumbles
-
Super Bowl locations, dates for 2025, 2026, 2027
2024 NFL uniforms: Ravens unveil 'Purple Rising' alternate helmets
From NFL star to mental health mentor, Aldon Smith joins 'All Facts No Breaks'