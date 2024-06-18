National Football League Washington Commanders reach $1.3 million lawsuit settlement with state of Virginia Published Jun. 18, 2024 8:25 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Washington Commanders have settled a lawsuit with Virginia over their handling of season-ticket deposits under previous ownership, the last litigation remaining from that situation a decade ago.

The $1.3 million settlement with Virginia includes returning $600,000 to nearly 500 fans who were affected. The team settled similar suits with Maryland in 2022 and the District of Columbia in 2023.

"Our investigation found that the Commanders' prior ownership unlawfully retained security deposits for years after they should have been returned to consumers," Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares said. "I thank the team's current ownership for cooperating with this investigation, and for working toward rectifying the consumer harm we identified."

Dan Snyder owned the team at the time. A group led by Josh Harris bought the Commanders last year for a North American professional sports record $6.05 billion.

"We are pleased that this settlement has been reached resolving issues that occurred under prior ownership," the Commanders said in a statement.

Along with the $600,000, the team agreed to pay $600,000 in civil penalties and another $100,000 for attorneys fees and other costs involved in the investigation, which launched in 2022.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

