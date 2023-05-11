National Football League
Washington Commanders 2023 schedule, predictions for wins and losses
Updated May. 11, 2023 9:21 p.m. ET
Ralph Vacchiano
NFC East Reporter

The NFL's 2023 schedule has been released. While a lot is bound to change from early May to the start of each game, here are our best guesses as to how the Commanders will fare from week to week — and their final record at the end of the campaign.

All game times are listed in ET.

Week 1 (Sunday, Sept. 10)—vs. Arizona Cardinals, 1 p.m.: W

Week 2 (Sunday, Sept. 17)—at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m.: L

Week 3 (Sunday, Sept. 24)—vs. Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m.: L

Week 4 (Sunday, Oct. 1)—at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m.: L

Week 5 (Thursday, Oct. 5)—vs. Chicago Bears, 8:15 p.m.: W

Week 6 (Sunday, Oct. 15)—at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m.: W

Week 7 (Sunday, Oct. 22)—at New York Giants, 1 p.m.: L

Week 8 (Sunday, Oct. 29)—vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m.: L

Week 9 (Sunday, Nov. 5)—at New England Patriots, 1 p.m.: W

Week 10 (Sunday, Nov. 12)—at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m.: L

Week 11 (Sunday, Nov. 19)—vs. New York Giants, 1 p.m.: L

Week 12 (Thursday, Nov. 23)—at Dallas Cowboys, 4:30 p.m.: L

Week 13 (Sunday, Dec. 3)—vs. Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m.: W

Week 14 BYE WEEK

Week 15 (Sunday, Dec. 17)—at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m.: L

Week 16 (Dec. 24)-- at New York Jets, 1 p.m.: L

Week 17 (Dec. 31)—vs. San Francisco 49ers, 1 p.m.: L

Week 18 (Time/Date, TBD)—vs. Dallas Cowboys: W

Final record: 6-11

Sam Howell had better get the Commanders off to a fast start, because the second half of the season won’t be easy. Each of their last eight games come against legitimate playoff contenders. The problem, though, is he’ll face the Bills and Eagles in the first four games, and the Eagles twice in the first half. There won’t be many breaks for the first-year starter to get into a groove.

Ralph Vacchiano is the NFC East reporter for FOX Sports, covering the Washington Commanders, Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants. He spent the previous six years covering the Giants and Jets for SNY TV in New York, and before that, 16 years covering the Giants and the NFL for the New York Daily News. Follow him Twitter at @RalphVacchiano.

