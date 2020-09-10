National Football League Miller Likely Sidelined for 2020 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller suffered an ankle injury in practice earlier this week, and will undergo surgery to repair a dislocated tendon, according to NFL reporter Ian Rapoport.

The surgery usually comes with at least a 5-6 month rehab, likely sidelining Miller for the entire 2020 NFL season.

But the 3-time First Team All-Pro defender has no doubt he will see the field soon, citing the late, great Kobe Bryant as his motivation to return as soon as possible.

Miller also prepared in the offseason with Kobe in mind:

“Kobe was one of the best that ever played. Was I really doing the things that Kobe was doing? Was I demanding more out of my teammates? Was I demanding more out of myself? I looked in the mirror and I said I wasn’t. I just tried to change that and I tried to work as hard as I possibly could.”

The 2020 season will be Miller's 10th with Denver, and since going 2nd overall in the 2011 NFL Draft, Miller leads not only the franchise but also the league in sacks with 106, and he's the only player with over 100 sacks in that time period.

In addition, since his rookie season, Miller ranks 2nd in the NFL in QB Hits with 216 and 2nd in tackles for loss with 135.

The 8-time Pro Bowler boasts 6.5 career sacks in the playoffs, ranking 5th among active players.

The Super Bowl 50 champ is one of three Broncos – Hall of Famers John Elway and Terrell Davis are the others – to win Super Bowl MVPs.

He was named to the All-Decade team of the 2010s earlier this year.

With Miller out, the Broncos will look to veteran Jeremiah Attaochu and 2019 undrafted rookie Malik Reed to fill the position, after veteran LB Clay Matthews decided he would not play this season.

Attachou finished last season with 3.5 sacks and 21 total tackles in 12 games. Reed had 2 sacks and 27 total tackles, playing about 48% of the defensive snaps, second-most behind Miller.

In his rookie year, Reed finished with a grade of 69.0, according to PFF.

Many athletes, including Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, took to social media to send their well wishes to Miller:

The city of Denver is behind him, too.

The Broncos will open their season at home against the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 14.

