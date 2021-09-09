National Football League Vikings vs. Bengals odds: How to bet, picks and more 45 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Minnesota Vikings head to Paul Brown Stadium to take on the Cincinnati Bengals as 3-point road favorites in Week 1.

Cincinnati gets Joe Burrow back after a knee injury derailed his rookie season. The Bengals only won four games last year but were 9-7 against the spread.

Can a healthy Burrow and an improved receiving corps help the Bengals pull an upset in Week 1?

The Vikings are also coming off of a disappointing 7-9 season, and Minnesota is in danger of missing the playoffs in consecutive seasons, which would be the first time under Mike Zimmer's watch as head coach.

Here are the betting odds, point spread, moneylines and total over/under for Minnesota versus Cincinnati, plus some expert analysis to help you pick a side (with all odds via FOX Bet).

MINNESOTA VIKINGS @ CINCINNATI BENGALS (Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET, FOX)

61% of bets and 70% of money are currently on the Vikings to cover the spread.

Point spread: Minnesota -3 (The Vikings favored to win by more than 3 points; otherwise Bengals cover)

Moneyline: Vikings -162 to win outright (bet $10 to win $16.17 total); Bengals +135 to win outright (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Total over/ under: 47.5 points combined by both teams

Expert analysis via FOX Sports personality Colin Cowherd: "I didn't love what I saw from Minnesota in the preseason. With Cincinnati, if they can solve one issue, which is to give Burrow a little more time, they are a fairly potent offense. I go back to that Bengals game against Cleveland last year. They lost, but it was a complete shootout. I watched that entire game and I thought, 'This team – they've got a fight in them.'

"I think Burrow is a special player, and they went out and got wide receiver, Ja'Marr Chase. I like their tight end, wide receiver, running back talent, and they did try to elevate their offensive line. They are not a great defensive team, and they are still in the middle of a defensive rebuild. But, this is too many points."

"I hear that Zimmer is a very good coach, but he's more of a coaches' coach than a players' coach. He doesn't have a great relationship with players. I don't know what to make of Minnesota, and they are trapped for two years with this Kirk Cousins contract. And, I don't think everyone in the locker room buys into that, so I'll take the points and Cincinnati."

PICK: Bengals (+3) to lose by fewer than 3 points or win outright

