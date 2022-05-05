National Football League Should veteran QBs like Ryan Tannehill have to mentor their replacements? 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Tennessee Titans surprised starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill when they drafted Malik Willis in the third round of the NFL Draft.

Tannehill was already "shocked" that his franchise had traded away receiver A.J. Brown, so it was even more stunning when the Titans drafted a quarterback.

Tannehill said he understood the front office was doing what was best for the franchise and he also said he texted Willis to welcome him into the quarterback room. But that's where the support seems to have ended.

"That’s part of being in a quarterback room, in the same room — we’re competing against each other, we’re watching the same tape, we’re doing the same drills," Tannehill said. "I don't think it's my job to mentor him. But if he learns from me along the way, then that’s a great thing."

Tannehill's comment prompted criticism over his reluctance to help the young QB. But is the veteran actually correct to bristle at the idea of mentoring his potential replacement? The track record shows that when a franchise drafts a QB with an established player already in place, it can signal that some sort of change is imminent.

In Tannehill's case, who knows?

We put together a list of similar situations from the last decade.

Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo, New England Patriots

Garoppolo was drafted 64th overall in 2014 by New England. He only started two games in three full seasons with the Patriots, both coming in Weeks 1 and 2 of the 2016 season while Brady served his four-game suspension for "Deflategate." Garoppolo only played two games during the suspension because he injured his shoulder, opening a path for Jacoby Brisset to take the reins.

Garoppolo was later traded to the San Francisco 49ers in 2017 for a 2018 second-round pick. Brady remained in New England until leaving for Tampa Bay as a free agent in 2019.

Alex Smith and Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes was drafted 10th overall in 2017 and only started one game during his rookie season, which came in Week 17 after the Chiefs clinched a playoff spot.

Mahomes was promoted to the starting role after Smith was traded to Washington following that season.

Tony Romo and Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Prescott was selected in the fourth round, 135th overall in 2016. Although he wasn't expected to play much, he ended up starting immediately after Romo suffered a back injury during the preseason.

Dak went on to lead the Cowboys to an 8-1 record, and when Romo returned from injury in Week 11, he relented the starting job to Prescott.

Romo retired after the 2016 season.

Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

Jordan Love was drafted 26th overall by the Packers in 2020. Love has only started one game in two seasons for Green Bay, and that start came in Week 9 of 2021 after Rogers tested positive for COVID-19. The Packers fell to the Chiefs 13-7 in Love's start.

Ryan Fitzpatrick and Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

Tagovailoa was drafted fifth overall in 2020 and started as Fitzpatrick's backup. Tagovailoa took over as the starter in Week 8, however, and Fitzpatrick left Miami for Washington as a free agent.

Carson Wentz and Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Hurts was drafted in the second round, 53rd overall, in 2020. He spent most of his rookie season as Wentz's backup but took over as the starter in Week 14.

Wentz was traded to the Indianapolis Colts in the offseason.

Joe Flacco and Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Jackson was drafted 32nd overall in 2018, spent 10 weeks as Flacco's backup, then took control of the offense in Week 11, two weeks after Flacco suffered a hip injury. Following the 2018 season, Flacco was traded to the Denver Broncos.

Peyton Manning and Brock Osweiler, Denver Broncos

Osweiler was drafted in the second round (57th overall) in 2012. He was pretty dormant through his first three seasons, not starting a single game from 2012 to 2014. He later started seven games in his fourth and final season in Denver.

After the 2015 season, Manning retired, and Osweiler signed with the Houston Texans as a free agent.

Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance, San Francisco 49ers

Lance was the third overall pick in 2021 and only started two games in his first season, going 1-1 in those games. Both of his starts came in relief after Garoppolo was injured.

Garoppolo's future is still uncertain in San Francisco as the team tries to find a trade partner.

