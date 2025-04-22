National Football League Updated list of Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2025 NFL Draft picks entering draft week Published Apr. 22, 2025 3:34 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 NFL Draft week is here! Check out the complete list of NFL Draft picks for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers here:

How many picks do the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have in the 2025 NFL Draft?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have six draft picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. Check out each pick in each round below.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2025 NFL Draft Picks

Round 1: Pick 19 (19 overall)

Round 2: Pick 21 (53 overall)

Round 3: Pick 20 (84 overall)

Round 4: Pick 19 (121 overall)

Round 5: Pick 21 (157 overall)

Round 7: Pick 19 (235 overall)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Mock Draft

In our latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft by Joel Klatt, the Buccaneers select Alabama LB Jihaad Campbell in the first round. For more, check out the complete mock draft .

