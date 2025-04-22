National Football League Updated list of Seattle Seahawks 2025 NFL Draft picks entering draft week Published Apr. 22, 2025 3:06 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 NFL Draft week is here! Check out the complete list of NFL Draft picks for the Seattle Seahawks as well as who they might select below:

How many picks do the Seattle Seahawks have in the 2025 NFL Draft?

The Seattle Seahawks have ten draft picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. Check out each pick in each round below.

Seattle Seahawks 2025 NFL Draft Picks

Round 1: Pick 18 (18 overall)

Round 2: Pick 18 (50 overall)

Round 2: Pick 20 (52 overall)

Round 3: Pick 18 (82 overall)

Round 3: Pick 28 (92 overall)

Round 4: Pick 35 (137 overall)

Round 5: Pick 36 (172 overall)

Round 5: Pick 39 (175 overall)

Round 7: Pick 7 (223 overall)

Round 7: Pick 18 (234 overall)

Who will the Seahawks select in the NFL Draft?

In our latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft by Joel Klatt, the Seahawks select Michigan TE Colston Loveland in the first round. For more, check out the complete mock draft.

