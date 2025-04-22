National Football League Updated list of Pittsburgh Steelers 2025 NFL Draft picks entering draft week Updated Apr. 22, 2025 11:55 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 NFL Draft week is here! Check out the complete list of NFL Draft picks for the Pittsburgh Steelers as well as who they might select below:

How many picks do the Pittsburgh Steelers have in the 2025 NFL Draft?

The Pittsburgh Steelers have six draft picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. Check out each pick in each round below.

Travis Hunter & Ashton Jeanty in Joel Klatt's Mock Draft 3.0 | Joel Klatt Show

Pittsburgh Steelers 2025 NFL Draft Picks

Round 1: Pick 21 (21 overall)

Round 3: Pick 19 (83 overall)

Round 4: Pick 21 (123 overall)

Round 5: Pick 20 (156 overall)

Round 6: Pick 9 (185 overall)

Round 7: Pick 7 (229 overall)

Who will the Steelers select in the NFL Draft?

In our latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft by Joel Klatt, the Steelers select South Carolina saftey Nick Emmanwori in the first round. For more, check out the complete mock draft.

