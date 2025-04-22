National Football League Updated list of New York Giants 2025 NFL Draft picks entering draft week Published Apr. 22, 2025 12:26 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 NFL Draft week is here! Check out the complete list of NFL Draft picks for the New York Giants below:

How many picks do the New York Giants have in the 2025 NFL Draft?

The New York Giants have eight draft picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. Check out each pick in each round below.

New York Giants 2025 NFL Draft Picks

Round 1: Pick 3 (3 overall)

Round 2: Pick 2 (34 overall)

Round 3: Pick 1 (65 overall)

Round 3: Pick 35 (99 overall)

Round 4: Pick 3 (105 overall)

Round 5: Pick 18 (154 overall)

Round 7: Pick 3 (219 overall)

Round 7: Pick 30 (246 overall)

Who will the Giants select in the NFL Draft?

In our latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft by Joel Klatt, the Giants select Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter in the first round. For more, check out the complete mock draft .

