National Football League Updated list of New England Patriots 2025 NFL Draft picks entering draft week Published Apr. 22, 2025 3:20 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 NFL Draft week is here! Check out the complete list of NFL Draft picks for the New England Patriots as well as who they might select below:

How many picks do the New England Patriots have in the 2025 NFL Draft?

The New England Patriots have nine draft picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. Check out each pick in each round below.

Travis Hunter & Ashton Jeanty in Joel Klatt’s Mock Draft 3.0 | Joel Klatt Show

ADVERTISEMENT

New England Patriots 2025 NFL Draft Picks

Round 1: Pick 4 (4 overall)

Round 2: Pick 6 (38 overall)

Round 3: Pick 5 (69 overall)

Round 3: Pick 13 (77 overall)

Round 4: Pick 4 (106 overall)

Round 5: Pick 6 (144 overall)

Round 5: Pick 35 (171 overall)

Round 7: Pick 4 (220 overall)

Round 7: Pick 22 (238 overall)

Who will the Patriots select in the NFL Draft?

In our latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft by Joel Klatt, the Patriots select LSU OT Will Campbell in the first round. For more, check out the complete mock draft.

share

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more