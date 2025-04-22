National Football League Updated list of Los Angeles Rams 2025 NFL Draft picks entering draft week Published Apr. 22, 2025 12:27 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 NFL Draft week is here! Check out the complete list of NFL Draft picks for the Los Angeles Rams below:

How many picks do the Los Angeles Rams have in the 2025 NFL Draft?

The Los Angeles Rams have eight draft picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. Check out each pick in each round below.

Los Angeles Rams 2025 NFL Draft Picks

Round 1: Pick 26 (26 overall)

Round 3: Pick 26 (90 overall)

Round 3: Pick 37 (101 overall)

Round 4: Pick 25 (127 overall)

Round 6: Pick 14 (190 overall)

Round 6: Pick 19 (195 overall)

Round 6: Pick 25 (201 overall)

Round 6: Pick 26 (202 overall)

Who will the Rams select in the NFL Draft?

In our latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft by Joel Klatt, the Rams select Ohio State WR Emeka Egbuka in the first round. For more, check out the complete mock draft .

