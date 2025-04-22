National Football League Updated list of Las Vegas Raiders 2025 NFL Draft picks entering draft week Published Apr. 22, 2025 3:15 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 NFL Draft week is here! Check out the complete list of NFL Draft picks for the Las Vegas Raiders as well as who they might select below:

How many picks do the Las Vegas Raiders have in the 2025 NFL Draft?

The Las Vegas Raiders have nine draft picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. Check out each pick in each round below.

Travis Hunter & Ashton Jeanty in Joel Klatt’s Mock Draft 3.0 | Joel Klatt Show

ADVERTISEMENT

Las Vegas Raiders 2025 NFL Draft Picks

Round 1: Pick 6 (6 overall)

Round 2: Pick 5 (37 overall)

Round 3: Pick 4 (68 overall)

Round 4: Pick 6 (108 overall)

Round 5: Pick 5 (143 overall)

Round 6: Pick 4 (180 overall)

Round 6: Pick 37 (213 overall)

Round 6: Pick 39 (215 overall)

Round 7: Pick 6 (222 overall)

Who will the Raiders select in the NFL Draft?

In our latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft by Joel Klatt, the Raiders select Michigan DT Mason Graham in the first round. For more, check out the complete mock draft.

share

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more