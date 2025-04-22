National Football League Updated list of Indianapolis Colts 2025 NFL Draft picks entering draft week Published Apr. 22, 2025 3:35 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 NFL Draft week is here! Check out the complete list of NFL Draft picks for the Indianapolis Colts here:

How many picks do the Indianapolis Colts have in the 2025 NFL Draft?

The Indianapolis Colts have seven draft picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. Check out each pick in each round below.

Indianapolis Colts 2025 NFL Draft Picks

Round 1: Pick 14 (14 overall)

Round 2: Pick 13 (45 overall)

Round 3: Pick 16 (80 overall)

Round 4: Pick 15 (117 overall)

Round 5: Pick 14 (151 overall)

Round 6: Pick 13 (189 overall)

Round 7: Pick 16 (232 overall)

Indianapolis Colts Mock Draft

In our latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft by Joel Klatt, the Colts select Penn State TE Tyler Warren in the first round. For more, check out the complete mock draft .

