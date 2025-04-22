National Football League
Updated list of Baltimore Ravens 2025 NFL Draft picks entering draft week
Updated Apr. 22, 2025 12:17 p.m. ET
The 2025 NFL Draft week is here! Check out the complete list of NFL Draft picks for the Baltimore Ravens as well as who they might select below:
How many picks do the Baltimore Ravens have in the 2025 NFL Draft?
The Baltimore Ravens have 11 draft picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. Check out each pick in each round below.
Baltimore Ravens 2025 NFL Draft Picks
- Round 1: Pick 27 (27 overall)
- Round 2: Pick 27 (59 overall)
- Round 3: Pick 27 (91 overall)
- Round 4: Pick 27 (129 overall)
- Round 4: Pick 34 (136 overall)
- Round 5: Pick 40 (176 overall)
- Round 6: Pick 7 (183 overall)
- Round 6: Pick 27 (203 overall)
- Round 6: Pick 34 (210 overall)
- Round 6: Pick 36 (212 overall)
- Round 7: Pick 27 (243 overall)
Who will the Ravens select in the NFL Draft?
In our latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft by Joel Klatt, the Ravens select North Dakota State OL Grey Zabel in the first round. For more, check out the complete mock draft.
