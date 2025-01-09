National Football League
Tyreek Hill committed to Dolphins, played with broken wrist in 2024
Tyreek Hill committed to Dolphins, played with broken wrist in 2024

Published Jan. 9, 2025 3:50 p.m. ET

Tyreek Hill is committed to the Miami Dolphins, his agent said, despite the star wide receiver seeming to indicate otherwise last week.

Drew Rosenhaus called Hill "very passionate" on Thursday and said Hill's comments suggesting he wanted out of Miami after last week's season finale were out of frustration with not making the playoffs for the first time in his career.

"What you see with Tyreek is very genuine," Rosenhaus said. "He wants to win. It's not good enough for him not to make the playoffs. He is very passionate. I think at the end of the day, he is committed to this Dolphins football team."

Rosenhaus also said Hill played through a broken wrist the entire season after suffering the injury in training camp during a scrimmage against Washington.

Doctors at the time recommended season-ending wrist surgery, which Hill declined, according to Rosenhaus.

"The doctors all said, ‘It's going to be painful. It could impact your entire career. If you don't get it done now, you may not be able to fix it all the way,'" Rosenhaus said. "Tyreek said, ‘Hey, to heck with it. I'm a team guy, I'm going for it.'"

Hill had one of the least productive seasons of his nine-year career in 2024. His 959 yards were his fewest since injuries limited him to 860 yards in 12 games with Kansas City in 2019. His 81 catches were also his fewest since he had 58 that season.

After catching two passes on three targets for 20 yards in a Week 18 loss to the New York Jets that eliminated Miami from postseason contention, a frustrated Hill hinted at a potential split from the team he's played for the last three seasons.

"I'm out, bro. It was great playing here," Hill said, "but at the end of the day, I've got to do what's best for my career. ... I'm too much of a competitor to be just out there."

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel downplayed Hill's comments as an emotional reaction to a disappointing season right after the game. Hill pulled himself out of the game late in the third quarter.

McDaniel and Hill had an hour-long conversation to "clear the air" the next day. McDaniel said he told Hill it was unacceptable for him to leave the game. Hill also spoke with general manager Chris Grier, who said the receiver never formally asked for a trade.

Tyreek Hill’s frustration over missing playoffs: Overreaction or Justified? | Speak

"I believe that Tyreek is a great asset to the Dolphins," Rosenhaus said, "and I think that he's the [last] guy that people should be worried about for this organization. They have more worries. Tyreek Hill is not one of them."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

