National Football League Hill suggests 2022 is Tagovailoa's last chance with Dolphins 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

If you're looking for a good, impactful quote regarding Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, turn to Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill.

Hill hasn't played a game for the Dolphins yet, but the former Kansas City Chiefs receiver hasn't shied away from gushing comments about his new quarterback.

In May, Hill described Tagovailoa as throwing "the prettiest ball I've ever caught in my life."

In June, Hill said Tagovailoa is more accurate than former teammate Patrick Mahomes.

And on the latest episode of his podcast "It Needed To Be Said," Hill came to his new QB's defense regarding criticism Tagoaviloa received after a video of him underthrowing Hill previously went viral.

"It's gonna be a lot of people taking their words back on what they said about Tua," Hill said. "Reporters, analysts, Twitter trolls. All those people are going to take their words back on what they said about Tua. I'm gonna be sitting there, eating my popcorn."

What's a little perplexing is that the Dolphins' social media team is responsible for posting the clip. Hill believes the organization posted the video on purpose.

"I really believe they showed that clip of Tua underthrowing me just to get people talking," Hill said. "Because they really know what Tua's capable of, for real."

Hill also offered another theory regarding Tagovailoa's job security that seems more realistic.

"You know, in the NFL, they only give you like two or three years to be a successful quarterback, especially if you're a first-round pick," Hill said. "And if you don't succeed after those years, then its kicks rocks, man. So, basically, they're going to put Tua into that. So this is basically his last year, man, just to show people what he's got."

In two full seasons, Tagovailoa has only played 23 out of a possible 33 games due to injuries. Thus far, he's thrown for 4,467 yards, 27 touchdowns and 15 interceptions, while completing 66.2% of his passes. His record as a starter is 13-8.

With a loaded supporting cast that also includes Jaylen Waddle, Mike Gesicki and Cedrick Wilson — Hill said the Dolphins' talent is on par with the 2018 Chiefs — Tagovailoa likely won't be forgiven if he doesn't play like one of the league's top-half starters this year.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.