National Football League
Two-way star Travis Hunter signs rookie contract with the Jaguars
National Football League

Two-way star Travis Hunter signs rookie contract with the Jaguars

Published Jun. 22, 2025 7:42 p.m. ET

Two-way college star and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, the second overall pick in April's NFL Draft, signed a four-year, $46.6 million contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

The deal includes a $30.5 million signing bonus.

Hunter had been one of three unsigned first-round picks, including Cincinnati Bengals edge rusher Shemar Stewart (17th overall) and Denver Broncos cornerback Jahdae Barron (20th).

Under the NFL's slotting system, Hunter is expected to get $840,000 in base salary as a rookie, with his contract rising to $2.96 million in Year 2, $5.08 million in his third season and $7.20 million in his fourth. Like all first-round draft picks, Hunter's deal includes a club option for a fifth year.

The Jaguars traded up three spots to select the former Colorado standout in the draft and are counting on him to help change the fate of the floundering franchise. And they expect him to play both receiver and cornerback as he did at Colorado and Jackson State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hunter caught 96 passes for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns last season for the Buffaloes and notched 35 tackles, 11 pass breakups, eight forced incompletions and four interceptions while allowing just one touchdown.

The Jaguars traded up three spots to draft Hunter and intend to use him on both sides of the ball this fall, planning to have him working as a slot receiver on offense and as a cornerback in certain packages on defense. It’s familiar territory for someone who played more snaps (1,461) than anyone else in college football in 2024.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 Heisman Trophy Odds: Three QBs Top the Early Oddsboard

2025 Heisman Trophy Odds: Three QBs Top the Early Oddsboard

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
2025 Gold Cup Image 2025 Gold Cup2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes