Twitter Fingers: Rumbling and Stumbling

3 hours ago

You almost had it, Mr. Jones. 

Now, Twitter has you.

In the middle of the third quarter, on 1st and 10, New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones faked a handoff, rolled right and saw not a single Eagles player between himself and the endzone. 

However, about 80 yards into what should have been a near 90-yard run for a touchdown, Jones did the Eagles' job for them, tripping himself up with around 10 yards to go. 

And boy, did Twitter come to life – because Twitter lives for these moments. 

Here are the best reactions to Jones' rumble and stumble, including a gem from reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes:

Great run, Daniel.

Now, sit back and enjoy the laughs at your expense – it's all in good fun.

