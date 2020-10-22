National Football League Twitter Fingers: Rumbling and Stumbling 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

You almost had it, Mr. Jones.

Now, Twitter has you.

In the middle of the third quarter, on 1st and 10, New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones faked a handoff, rolled right and saw not a single Eagles player between himself and the endzone.

However, about 80 yards into what should have been a near 90-yard run for a touchdown, Jones did the Eagles' job for them, tripping himself up with around 10 yards to go.

And boy, did Twitter come to life – because Twitter lives for these moments.

Here are the best reactions to Jones' rumble and stumble, including a gem from reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes:

Great run, Daniel.

Now, sit back and enjoy the laughs at your expense – it's all in good fun.

