National Football League Twelve teams have never won a Super Bowl, which will win first? Odds, predictions Updated Sep. 4, 2023 2:08 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

They are the NFL 's "Dirty Dozen."

Twelve teams have yet to reward their fans and bettors with a Super Bowl win. Or, more simply put, these squads have yet to claim one of the ultimate prizes in pro sports – the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

As owners and coaches like to say, every team begins the season 0-0. Will this be the year one of these squads finally hoists the trophy? And if so, which of these teams is most likely?

Let's dive into the odds and some analysis to break down which NFL team can make their fans' dreams come true and futures bettors some money.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, without further ado, here are the preseason odds for the Dirty Dozen to win Super Bowl LVIII*:

Buffalo Bills : +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Cincinnati Bengals : +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Detroit Lions: +2100 (bet $10 to win $220 total)

Los Angeles Chargers : +2100 (bet $10 to win $220 total)

Jacksonville Jaguars : +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Cleveland Browns: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Minnesota Vikings : +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Atlanta Falcons : +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Carolina Panthers : +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Tennessee Titans : +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Arizona Cardinals: +18000 (bet $10 to win $1,810 total)

Houston Texans : +18000 (bet $10 to win $1,810 total)

* odds as of 9/4/2023

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre:

This is a fun topic. For me, I'm going to flip a coin between the Bengals and the Bills here.

The Jaguars and Chargers are interesting teams, and if you’re looking for a long shot, take a flier on the Atlanta Falcons. But I like the Bengals here because they have fewer questions than the Bills.

Quarterback Josh Allen is coming off a season where he led the NFL in red zone interceptions. Is this something or nothing? If we’re willing to knock older QBs like Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers down a peg for struggles, why not Allen?

On the flip side, Joe Burrow has gone on the road in the postseason and won in both Kansas City and Buffalo. Lou Anarumo’s defense also made better adjustments than anyone, registering a +51 in the second half of last season.

Meanwhile, Buffalo’s core group of defenders who have been with the team for five years just watched as their defensive coordinator got pushed out.

The Bengals are the team without a Super Bowl with the best chance to win this season.

PICK: Cincinnati Bengals (+1000) to win the Super Bowl

Week 1 of NFL season kicks off with Lions vs. Chiefs The crew decide who will get the first win of the NFL season.

Interesting tidbits:

Sure, the inglorious club includes the relatively new 1995 expansion teams, the Carolina Panthers and Jacksonville Jaguars. But the list also includes:

– The Arizona Cardinals, who were the Chicago Cardinals, a charter member of the NFL back in 1922.

– The Detroit Lions, who in 1930 started as the Portsmouth Spartans.

– The Cleveland Browns, who joined the NFL in 1950 and won four league titles pre-AFC-NFC merger but have yet to play in a Super Bowl.

Of the 12 teams, four teams have yet to play in the NFL's premier game – the Browns, Lions, Jaguars and Texans.

Four of the 12 came oh so close to winning a Super Bowl:

– Buffalo kicker Scott Norwood was wide right by a few feet on a 47-yard field goal attempt on the next-to-last play in the New York Giants' 20-19 win in Super Bowl XXV.

– Tennessee receiver Kevin Dyson got tackled a yard shy of the end zone on the final play in the Los Angeles Rams' 23-16 victory in Super Bowl XXXIV.

– The Cardinals lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers 27-23 in Super Bowl XLIII on Santonio Holmes' 6-yard touchdown catch with 35 seconds remaining.

– The Falcons led Super Bowl LI 28-3 midway through the third quarter before Tom Brady led the New England Patriots to a 34-28 overtime win, the largest comeback in Super Bowl history.

Are you backing a team to win its first Super Bowl this season? Follow FOX Sports for the latest news in the NFL.

&amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

share